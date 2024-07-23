S&P/TSX composite index down Tuesday morning, U.S. markets rise

TORONTO — Losses in the energy sector led Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading on Tuesday, while U.S. stock markets rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.37 points at 22,822.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.98 points at 40,445.42. The S&P 500 index was up 16.88 points at 5,581.29, while the Nasdaq composite was up 106.17 points at 18,113.73.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.63 cents US compared with 72.70 cents US on Monday .

The September crude oil contract was down US$1.59 at US$76.81 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.23 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$12.40 at US$2,407.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was down three cents at US$4.17 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press