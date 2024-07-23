The late Colombian artist Botero is celebrated with an open-air sculpture exhibition in Rome

Botero's "Sleeping Venus" sculpture, installed in Rome's Pincio Terrace, Friday, July 19, 2024, appears to be in front of St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican. Rome's storied streets and piazzas have become a vibrant canvas for Fernando Botero's exuberant sculptures, turning the city into an open-air museum of voluminous forms and daring artistry. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

By Silvia Stellacci And Leila El Zabri, The Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The daughter of the late Colombian artist Fernando Botero has helped to turn the streets and piazzas of the Italian capital into an open-air museum to display eight of her father’s famously voluminous, whimsical sculptures.

The exhibition was organized as a tribute to Botero, who died September 15, 2023, at 91 in Monaco, where he kept a studio. The artist also lived for many years in the Italian town of Pietrasanta in the Tuscany region, where he was buried next to his third wife, the artist Sophia Vari.

“I am sure my father would be very moved because Italy was always like a second home country for him,’’ his daughter, Lina Botero, told private Italian television TV2000.

Botero created all of the statues shown in the exhibition while he was in Italy. His affection for Italy came in part from his artistic affinity for the Renaissance masters.

While his imposing bronze sculptures have been shown in parks and avenues of many European and Latin American capitals, this is the first time they are being seen on this scale in Rome. The exhibition closes Oct. 1.

Art lovers can follow a Botero trail starting from the central Villa Borghese park, where Lying Woman gazes across Rome’s rooftops toward St. Peter’s Basilica from the Pincio Terrace. In the Piazza del Popolo, the sculptures Adam and Eve face each other. Horse with Bridle is on the central Roman shopping street, the Via del Corso, and the journey ends near the Piazza di Spagna with Seated Woman.

“We could tell from afar those are Boteros,” said Sara Belloni, a resident who paused to photograph Adam and Eve from below. “The aesthetic is completely the opposite compared to what one usually sees around. Where skinny is beautiful, he does the exact opposite.”

Lorenzo Zichichi, who represents one of the exhibition’s co-organizers, said it would be a mistake to call the sculptures fat.

“Botero has always said that he has never painted a fat woman and he has never sculpted a fat woman,” said Zichichi, president of the Il Cigno publishing house, which presented the exhibition along with the Fernando Botero Foundation and BAM art events. “What fascinated him was the volume.”

Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina
Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina

With travel times on Spadina Avenue tripling ever since buses replaced streetcars on the 510 route, the city has been scrambling to find solutions to make the commute less painful for drivers, transit...

8h ago

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

11h ago

2 injured after police car and ATV collide in North York
2 injured after police car and ATV collide in North York

Two people have been injured in a collision involving an ATV and a police car in North York. Police were called to Jane Street and Giltspur Drive just after 10 p.m. Monday night. Toronto EMS say...

2h ago

11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA
11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire at the Hamilton YMCA. Emergency services were called to the centre on James Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Fire...

3h ago

