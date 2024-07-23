A 21-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the same victim multiple times in Cabbagetown, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a sexual assault at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, in the Carlton Street and Parliament Street area.

It’s alleged that between July 1 and July 21, the man sexually assaulted the victim on three separate occasions. Police noted that the accused and victim are not known to each other.

On Sunday, authorities arrested a 21-year-old man named Sandeep of Toronto. He’s facing three counts of sexual assault and one count each of criminal harassment and obstructing a peace officer.

He appeared in court on Monday.

Police believe there may be additional victims, urging anyone with information to come forward.