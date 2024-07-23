A man is wanted after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at her residence during a tattoo procedure, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to the Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard area at around 1 p.m. on Monday for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged that on Wednesday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m., the man met a woman at her residence under the guise of providing a tattoo.

Police said during the tattoo procedure, the accused sexually assaulted the woman.

The man is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s. He’s approximately five feet seven inches tall, with a medium build, tanned skin, clean-shaven, straight black hair, pierced ears, and glasses.

His photo has been released. Police believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone with information to come forward.