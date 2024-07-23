Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March

Anti-gun violence advocate and community leader Louis March died Saturday after a short illness. Faiza Amin spoke with his brother Adrian Aitcheson about Louis lasting legacy.

By Faiza Amin

Posted July 23, 2024 4:13 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 4:16 pm.

Tributes continue to pour in for Louis March, a long-time anti-gun violence advocate and community leader, who passed away following a brief illness.

Louis March passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital on Saturday surrounded by his son and wife.

March’s younger brother, Adrian Aitcheson, tells CityNews, he dedicated his life to serving the community.

“Louis was such a pillar, not just to the community but also to our family,” he said. “We are all finding our way and huddling to cope with the loss.”

An advocate for over three decades, March founded the Zero Gun Violence movement, described as an awareness and advocacy movement focused on eliminating gun violence and building safe and healthy communities across the city.

“Every time someone died, it affected him,” Aitcheson said. “He made it a point to support the people and the families who lost their family members to gun violence.”

Often a source of comfort and support for grieving mothers and communities, it was important for March that people understood the long-lasting impacts that come with gun-violence, once telling CityNews, that many are seldom aware of the human pain.

“Anyone who knew him or worked alongside him, they could see the dedication, the passion and the commitment he had towards this cause,” Aitcheson said.

March often spoke at rallies, meeting with politicians, and the media to shed light on the growing impacts of gun violence in communities across Toronto.

Mayor Olivia Chow posted about March on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling him a “fixture in neighbourhoods across the city.”

“Louis March embodied hope. He often said it was his purpose to support communities through the painful grief and traumatic impact of gun violence, and he worked tirelessly at the grassroots level to inspire people to work together and take action.”

NDP MPP Chris Glover posted a tribute online, writing that he worked with March and a number of community organizations, to declare the first Friday in June as the National Day Against Gun Violence in Canada.

“Louis leaves a vision for communities with zero-gun violence. As those left behind, it is now our responsibility to work toward making Louis’ vision a reality.”

March is also being credited for inspiring the next generation of advocates in Toronto, many of whom, have followed in his footsteps, and are continuing to advocate for zero gun violence.

“He was a pioneer,” Aitcheson said. “Through his organizations, he was able to show a way that you can, without the support of governments and the support of a lot of funding, have an impact, if you really are dedicated and are ready to do the work,” Aitcheson said.

A small private service will take place for March with a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

2h ago

Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid

Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed...

1h ago

Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds
Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds

A new survey finds a good majority of Canadians are not looking forward to the possibility of another term in the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute...

3h ago

Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting
Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting in Leslieville that left one person with critical injuries. Toronto police were called to a highrise in the area of Queen...

5h ago

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

2h ago

Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid

Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed...

1h ago

Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds
Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds

A new survey finds a good majority of Canadians are not looking forward to the possibility of another term in the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute...

3h ago

Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting
Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting in Leslieville that left one person with critical injuries. Toronto police were called to a highrise in the area of Queen...

5h ago

2:56
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions

Peel Regional Police have laid 150 charges against 18 people. Officers say this is part of a crackdown on car thefts and home invasions. As Shauna Hunt explains, the youngest suspect in the case is just 14 years old.

5h ago

2:24
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:40
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

You may not realize it, but there could be lifelong health complications linked to drownings that are NOT fatal. It is National drowning prevention week and Afua Baah is speaking with experts giving advice on how to be water smart this summer.

22h ago

2:44
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends

The LCBO strike officially ended at 12:01am Monday, and stores will reopen Tuesday. Tina Yazdani reports.

23h ago

3:03
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.
