Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March

Tributes continue to pour in for Louis March, a long-time anti-gun violence advocate and community leader, who passed away following a brief illness.

Louis March passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital on Saturday surrounded by his son and wife.

March’s younger brother, Adrian Aitcheson, tells CityNews, he dedicated his life to serving the community.

“Louis was such a pillar, not just to the community but also to our family,” he said. “We are all finding our way and huddling to cope with the loss.”

An advocate for over three decades, March founded the Zero Gun Violence movement, described as an awareness and advocacy movement focused on eliminating gun violence and building safe and healthy communities across the city.

“Every time someone died, it affected him,” Aitcheson said. “He made it a point to support the people and the families who lost their family members to gun violence.”

Often a source of comfort and support for grieving mothers and communities, it was important for March that people understood the long-lasting impacts that come with gun-violence, once telling CityNews, that many are seldom aware of the human pain.

“Anyone who knew him or worked alongside him, they could see the dedication, the passion and the commitment he had towards this cause,” Aitcheson said.

March often spoke at rallies, meeting with politicians, and the media to shed light on the growing impacts of gun violence in communities across Toronto.

Mayor Olivia Chow posted about March on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling him a “fixture in neighbourhoods across the city.”

“Louis March embodied hope. He often said it was his purpose to support communities through the painful grief and traumatic impact of gun violence, and he worked tirelessly at the grassroots level to inspire people to work together and take action.”

Louis March embodied hope. He often said it was his purpose to support communities through the painful grief and traumatic impact of gun violence, and he worked tirelessly at the grassroots level to inspire people to work together and take action. pic.twitter.com/mWjPXRRMlP — Mayor Olivia Chow (@MayorOliviaChow) July 23, 2024

NDP MPP Chris Glover posted a tribute online, writing that he worked with March and a number of community organizations, to declare the first Friday in June as the National Day Against Gun Violence in Canada.

The city has lost a great warrior in the fight against gun violence.



Louis March brought us together, spoke with all three levels of government and provided support to families & communities who had lost loved ones.



We must continue his work.



R.I.P. Louis. pic.twitter.com/mneQuYnZvz — Chris Glover (@chrisgloverndp) July 22, 2024

“Louis leaves a vision for communities with zero-gun violence. As those left behind, it is now our responsibility to work toward making Louis’ vision a reality.”

March is also being credited for inspiring the next generation of advocates in Toronto, many of whom, have followed in his footsteps, and are continuing to advocate for zero gun violence.

“He was a pioneer,” Aitcheson said. “Through his organizations, he was able to show a way that you can, without the support of governments and the support of a lot of funding, have an impact, if you really are dedicated and are ready to do the work,” Aitcheson said.

A small private service will take place for March with a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.