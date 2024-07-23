Typhoon prompts cancellation of Taiwan air force drills but naval exercises set to continue

An air force F-16V fighter aircraft takes off during the annual Han Kuang military exercises in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

By Christopher Bodeen, The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 12:51 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 1:12 am.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The arrival of typhoon Gaemi prompted the cancellation of air force drills off Taiwan’s east coast on Tuesday, although naval and land exercises are set to continue in other parts of the self-governing island democracy, which China threatens to invade.

The Air Force 5th Tactical Mixed Wing announced the cancellation, citing adverse weather conditions.

According to the Central Weather Bureau, Typhoon Kaemi is heading westward toward China after bringing moderate flooding to Taiwan’s east coast. Major cities such as Kaosiung, Tainan, Taichung and the capital Taipei were spared any major damage.

Military spokesperson Sun Li-fang said the annual Han Kuang military exercises are on track to continue with adjustments to ensure the safety of personnel and equipment, although some sea and air exercises would be altered due to the weather.

This year’s drills follow the election of Lai Cheng-te as president, who continues the Democratic Progressive Party near-decade in power. The party rejects Beijing’s demands that it recognize Taiwan as a Chinese territory.

Taiwan’s military has long relied on support from the United States, but has in recent years reinvigorated its domestic arms industry, producing submarines and training aircraft that compliment upgraded weapon systems purchased from abroad.

Christopher Bodeen, The Associated Press








