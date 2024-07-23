US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 10:46 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 10:56 am.

Nonfiction

1. Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. Chaos by Tom O’Neill and Dan Piepenbring, narrated by Kevin Stillwell (Hachette Audio)

7. Pulse by Trevor Aaronson, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

8. It Didn’t Start with You by Mark Wolynn, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

9. Nuclear War by Annie Jacobsen, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

10. Dear Cousin: The Stalking of Susan Fensten by Ventureland, narrated by Susan Fensten (Audible Originals)

Fiction

1. The Black Bird Oracle by Deborah Harkness, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Random House Audio)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

3. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

4. After You’ve Gone by Margot Hunt, performed by Stephanie Einstein, Tyla Collier, Dina Pearlman, Brian Telestai and York Whitaker (Audible Originals)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Echo Road by Kendra Elliot and Melinda Leigh, narrated by Teri Schnaubelt and Christina Traister (Brilliance Audio)

7. The Best of All by Karla Sorensen, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Shane East (Brilliance Audio)

8. George Orwell’s 1984 by George Orwell and Joe White – adaptation, performed by Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott, Tom Hardy, Chukwudi Iwuji, Romesh Ranganathan, Natasia Demetriou, Francesca Mills, Alex Lawther and Katie Leung (Audible Original)

9. Eruption by Michael Crichton and James Patterson, narrated by Scott Brick (Little, Brown & Company)

10. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK – Bookouture)

The Associated Press

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

updated

2h ago

LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month. About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for...

3h ago

Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds
Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds

A new survey finds a good majority of Canadians are not looking forward to the possibility of another term in the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute...

1h ago

Biden to address Americans Wednesday on his decision to drop 2024 reelection bid
Biden to address Americans Wednesday on his decision to drop 2024 reelection bid

President Joe Biden will address Americans from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid. Biden posted on X that he would speak “on what...

28m ago

