US opens investigation into Delta after global tech meltdown leads to massive cancellations

By Matt Ott, The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 10:20 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 10:26 am.

U.S. airline regulators have opened an investigation into Delta Air Lines, which is still struggling to restore operations on Tuesday, more than four full days after a faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide and disrupted global air travel.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the Delta investigation on the X social media platform Tuesday “to ensure the airline is following the law and taking care of its passengers during continued widespread disruptions.”

“All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly, and I will make sure that right is upheld,” Buttigieg added.

As of Tuesday morning, Delta had an outsized portion of canceled flights. Of the 654 total cancellations of flights within, into or out of the U.S. Delta had 440 of them, according to data posted by FlightAware as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern time. United Airlines was next among U.S. airlines with 41, followed by American with 33.

Delta also had more delayed flights than any other U.S. airline, with 481, but the gap was not as wide: American had 373 flight delays.

Matt Ott, The Associated Press

