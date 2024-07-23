Vigalondo’s ‘Daniela Forever’ to open TIFF’s Platform program, Egoyan to lead jury

Spanish filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo's sci-fi romance "Daniela Forever" will open the competitive Platform program at the Toronto International Film Festival, with Oscar-nominated Canadian director Atom Egoyan tapped to lead the jury. Egoyan poses during a photo-call for the movie "Seven Veils" at the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Markus Schreiber

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted July 23, 2024 10:05 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 10:12 am.

TORONTO — Spanish filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo’s sci-fi romance “Daniela Forever” will open the competitive Platform program at the Toronto International Film Festival, with Toronto-based director Atom Egoyan leading the jury.

The film stars “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Henry Golding as a grieving man who participates in a clinical trial for a drug that lets him reunite with his lost lover, played by Beatrice Grannò of HBO/Crave’s “The White Lotus.”

It vies for the $20,000 prize against Canadian comedy “Paying For It,” helmed by actress, broadcaster and artist Sook Yin-Lee, and eight other films from around the world.

“Seven Veils” director Egoyan will chair a three-member jury that includes South Korean filmmaker Hur Jin-ho, whose drama “A Normal Family” debuted at last year’s festival, and U.S. filmmaker June Schoebrun, who helmed this year’s A24 horror “I Saw the TV Glow.”

Mexico’s “Pedro Páramo,” the directorial debut of “Killers of the Flower Moon” cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, and Taiwan’s “Daughter’s Daughter,” helmed by Huang Xi of the HBO series “Twisted Strings,” are among the titles TIFF says were selected for their “bold and distinct directorial voices.”

All 10 films will have their world premieres at the festival, which runs Sept. 5 to 15.

Previous Platform selections include Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight,” which won the Academy Award for best picture in 2017, and Darius Marder’s “Sound of Metal,” which took home Oscars for best sound and best film editing in 2021.

TIFF organizers have promised plenty of star power at this September’s edition, with A-listers including Amy Adams, Cate Blanchett and Elton John expected to walk the red carpet after Hollywood strikes dimmed last year’s event.

Previously announced titles include the Ben Stiller dramedy and festival opener “Nutcrackers,” Gia Coppola’s Pamela Anderson-fronted drama “The Last Showgirl” and Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut, “The Deb,” which will close the festival.

The other Platform contenders announced Tuesday are:

-“Mr. K,” directed by Tallulah H. Schwab, from Netherlands/Belgium/Norway

-“The Wolves Always Come at Night,” directed by Gabrielle Brady, from Australia/Mongolia/Germany

-“They Will Be Dust (Polvo serán),” directed by Carlos Marqués-Marcet, from Spain/Italy/Switzerland

-“Triumph,” co-directed by Petar Valchanov and Kristina Grozeva, from Bulgaria/Greece

-“Viktor,” directed by Olivier Sarbil, from Ukraine/USA

-“Winter in Sokcho,” directed by Koya Kamura, from France.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

