Voters who want Cornel West on presidential ballot sue North Carolina election board

FILE - Harvard Professor Cornel West speaks, Oct. 22, 2019, in Cambridge, Mass. With early voting set to begin in late September in some states, there are signs that groups are trying to affect the outcome by using deceptive means. In most cases, in ways that would benefit Donald Trump by whittling away President Joe Biden’s already tepid standing with the Democratic Party’s base by offering left-leaning, third-party alternatives. Groups with Republican ties in Virginia, North Carolina and Arizona are working on West's behalf. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

By Gary D. Robertson, The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 4:13 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 4:26 pm.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Three registered voters in North Carolina are suing the State Board of Elections, alleging it violated their constitutional rights by rejecting a petition drive seeking recognition for a political party that would put Cornel West on the presidential ballot.

The lawsuit filed Monday ratchets up pressure on the election board’s Democratic majority, which refused last week to certify the Justice for All Party of North Carolina.

On Tuesday, a state House oversight committee led by Republicans also asked board Chair Alan Hirsch why he and others rejected the effort after their staff confirmed that the voters had obtained the required number of signatures to have the party recognized.

The board did certify two other political parties this month that had procured more than the 13,865 signatures required: We The People, which will put Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the ballot, and the Constitution Party of North Carolina.

Republicans and allies of GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump have said the Democratic board members were trying to prevent West — a professor and progressive activist — from getting on the ballot because he could take votes away from the Democratic nominee, who was expected to be President Joe Biden until he dropped his reelection bid last weekend. Since then, Vice President Kamala Harris has locked up nomination support from Democratic delegates.

Clear Choice Action, a group affiliated with a super PAC led by Biden supporters, also wrote last month to the board asking that petitions from Justice for All and We The People be rejected.

Hirsch said he had concerns in part about how a group called People Over Party collected many of the signatures. An attorney for People Over Party has said the group didn’t coordinate with Justice for All. Hirsch noted that election board staff said last week that many of the nearly 50 people they contacted at random from the petition list said they didn’t sign the petition or didn’t know what it was for. Monday’s lawsuit was filed by a registered Democrat and two unaffiliated voters whose signatures were among those collected.

“I understand the political currents here. I’m not naive to that,” Hirsch told the House oversight committee on Tuesday. “However, this decision was based entirely on the facts as I’ve just described them.”

Hirsch also said the board’s staff is conducting a criminal investigation after “county boards recognized or identified signatures that they believed were fraudulent.” He declined to elaborate, citing the pending probe.

Republican legislators questioned whether election officials jumped to conclusions based on discussions with a small number of people.

“We appreciate the board and their staff being thorough with their work,” said oversight committee co-chairman Rep. Jake Johnson, a Polk County Republican. “But we question whether they have been selectively thorough. Did the Democrat-majority board move the goal posts to keep the Justice for All Party off the ballot?”

Although litigation challenging the board’s 3-2 vote on July 16 was expected, Justice for All Party of North Carolina Chair Italo Medelius said his group had nothing to do with the lawsuit that was filed Monday. He said the group would file its own suit.

The lawyers who filed the litigation have a history of defending Republican causes. One of them is Phil Strach, who has worked for years defending redistricting maps drawn by GOP legislators. The Associated Press sent Strach an email seeking comment on Tuesday.

The lawsuit alleges the state board hasn’t provided Justice for All with specific evidence to discredit the more than 17,000 signatures that were validated. The plaintiffs want a judge to rule that Justice for All is an official party that can place candidates’ names up and down the ballot. State election officials have said mid-August is the deadline for parties to name their presidential candidates.

The West campaign said it has secured ballot access in 12 other states, but acknowledged some certifications must still be finalized.

Gary D. Robertson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

2h ago

Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March
Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March

Tributes continue to pour in for Louis March, a long-time anti-gun violence advocate and community leader, who passed away following a brief illness. Louis March passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital on...

35m ago

Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid

Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed...

1h ago

Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds
Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds

A new survey finds a good majority of Canadians are not looking forward to the possibility of another term in the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute...

3h ago

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

2h ago

Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March
Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March

Tributes continue to pour in for Louis March, a long-time anti-gun violence advocate and community leader, who passed away following a brief illness. Louis March passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital on...

35m ago

Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid

Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed...

1h ago

Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds
Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds

A new survey finds a good majority of Canadians are not looking forward to the possibility of another term in the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions

Peel Regional Police have laid 150 charges against 18 people. Officers say this is part of a crackdown on car thefts and home invasions. As Shauna Hunt explains, the youngest suspect in the case is just 14 years old.

5h ago

2:24
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:40
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

You may not realize it, but there could be lifelong health complications linked to drownings that are NOT fatal. It is National drowning prevention week and Afua Baah is speaking with experts giving advice on how to be water smart this summer.

22h ago

2:44
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends

The LCBO strike officially ended at 12:01am Monday, and stores will reopen Tuesday. Tina Yazdani reports.

23h ago

3:03
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos