Walkway collapses in massive housing project in southern Italy, killing 2 and injuring a dozen

People gather in front of a building where a pedestrian walkway in a massive housing project collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, Tuesday, 23,2024, killing two people and injuring a dozen others. The collapse overnight involved an extended family, killing a 29-year-old male and 35-year-old woman, the news agency ANSA reported. Seven children ages 2 to 10 were among the injured, two of whom were in intensive care. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 6:23 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 7:12 am.

MILAN (AP) — A pedestrian walkway in a massive housing project collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, killing two people and injuring a dozen others, Italian media reported Tuesday.

News agency ANSA reported the collapse overnight killed a 29-year-old male and a 35-year-old woman. Seven children ages 2 to 10 were among the injured, two of whom are in intensive care.

The cause was under investigation. Authorities evacuated the building where the collapse occurred and blocked the use of the pedestrian walkways in other sections of the so-called “Blue Sail” housing block.

The building, part of a huge complex of seven housing blocks built between 1962 and 1975, has been slated for 18 million euros ($19.5 million) in renovations. Four others have been demolished and two more are scheduled for demolition.

The Associated Press




Top Stories

LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month. About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for...

2h ago

Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law
Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law

This story includes a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566). A coroner from New Zealand...

1h ago

2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating
2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after two people were injured in a collision involving an ATV and a police car in North York. Toronto Police Service officers were called to Jane Street...

19m ago

Toronto is vulnerable to climate-fuelled floods. What will make it more resilient?
Toronto is vulnerable to climate-fuelled floods. What will make it more resilient?

Toronto city councillors, who presided last week over a city of inundated transit stations, roadways and basements, are set to discuss how to make the metropolis more resilient to climate-fuelled floods.  Mayor...

2h ago

