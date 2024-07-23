Whale surfaces, capsizes fishing boat off New Hampshire coast

By The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 6:48 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 6:56 pm.

Two occupants of a fishing vessel are safe Tuesday after a whale surfaced under their boat, capsizing it off the New Hampshire shore, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The incident occurred Tuesday near Odiorne Point State Park. The Coast Guard posted to X that they had received a mayday call stating that a 23-foot center console boat had turned over because of a whale breach.

“The occupants were ejected from the vessel as the boat capsized,” the Coast Guard posted, adding that an urgent marine information broadcast was issued and the Coast Guard Station Portsmouth Harbor was alerted.

“A good Samaritan recovered both individuals from the water. No injuries were reported,” the Coast Guard posted.

The boat crew from Station Portsmouth reported that the whale appeared not to be injured. The incident was reported to the Center of Coastal Studies Marine Animal Hotline and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The vessel has also been salvaged.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March
Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March

Tributes continue to pour in for Louis March, a long-time anti-gun violence advocate and community leader, who passed away following a brief illness. Louis March passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital on...

2h ago

Canada Soccer staff member accused of spying on opponent at Olympics
Canada Soccer staff member accused of spying on opponent at Olympics

The Canadian Olympic Committee says a "non-accredited" member of Canada Soccer's support team has been detained by French authorities in Saint-Étienne for allegedly using a drone to record New Zealand's...

43m ago

Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Amid a rise in violence against parking enforcement officers, Toronto's police chief is encouraging the public to think twice before going after uniformed civilian members. "One assault on a parking...

2h ago

Woman, 81, identified as stabbing victim, man found dead with her believed to be responsible
Woman, 81, identified as stabbing victim, man found dead with her believed to be responsible

An 81-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in North York. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. Sunday for...

1h ago

