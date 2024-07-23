Woman, 81, identified as stabbing victim, man found dead with her believed to be responsible

An 81-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in North York.

Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. Sunday for reports that someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived they found an 81-year-old man and a woman suffering from stab wounds. Both were taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, where they were later pronounced dead.

The woman has been identified as Ulrike Miller of Toronto.

The man found with her is the person who police believe to be responsible for the homicide.

Police did not indicate what the relationship was between the two.