1 dose of HPV vaccine now recommended for younger groups, immunization committee says

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now recommending one dose of HPV vaccine for young people between nine and 20 years old.This undated image provided by Merck in October 2018 shows a vial and packaging for the Gardasil 9 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Merck via AP

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted July 24, 2024 1:32 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 1:42 pm.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now recommending one dose of HPV vaccine for children and youth between nine and 20 years old.

It is maintaining its two-dose recommendation for people 21 to 26 years old.

The committee says research shows that one dose of the vaccine is highly effective against human papillomavirus infection, but those studies have mostly been done in females between nine and 20 years of age.

It also says that people who are immunocompromised and those living with HIV should continue to receive three doses of the HPV vaccine.

Getting vaccinated against HPV helps to prevent cervical, anal and other cancers and is strongly recommended for both males and females, with immunization offered in school-based programs across Canada.

The advisory committee says reducing the required number of HPV vaccine doses in younger people may make it more convenient and encourage more of them to get the vaccine.

It also says HPV vaccination provides the most protection before the first exposure to the virus, but adults 27 years of age and older who haven’t been vaccinated can still get some protection, especially if they have new sexual partners.

Health Canada has authorized the HPV vaccine for people aged nine to 45 years.

NACI says people who are 45 and older should talk to their health-care provider if they think they might benefit from the vaccine.

“HPV immunization coverage among adolescents and young adults varies across Canada; individuals who missed routine HPV immunization will remain at risk for HPV-associated diseases and may benefit from the vaccine even at older ages,” NACI’s guidance issued Wednesday said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

1h ago

De Grasse, Charron named Canada's Olympic flag-bearers in Paris
De Grasse, Charron named Canada's Olympic flag-bearers in Paris

Decorated sprinter Andre De Grasse and Olympic weightlifting champion Maude Charron will carry Canada's flag into the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Friday. De Grasse of Markham,...

1h ago

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a second consecutive time on Wednesday, but warned the path back to two per cent inflation may be uneven and would ultimately determine the pace of future...

1h ago

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

3h ago

