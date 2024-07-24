A prominent Myanmar Christian leader is released from prison for a second time in 4 months

FILE - Hkalam Samson, left, poses for photography together with his wife after his release from the prison in Myintkyina township in Kachin state, Myanmar on April 17, 2024. A prominent Christian church leader and human rights advocate from Myanmar’s Kachin ethnic minority who in April was detained again just hours after being freed from 16 months in prison, was released earlier this week. (AP Photo, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 12:33 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 12:42 pm.

BANGKOK (AP) — A prominent Christian church leader and human rights advocate from Myanmar’s Kachin ethnic minority was released from prison earlier this week, a member of a Kachin peace organization said Wednesday.

The Rev. Hkalam Samson was first arrested in December 2022. In April last year he was handed a six-year prison term after being convicted of unlawful association, incitement and counter-terrorism. He was released in April of this year under a general amnesty but detained again just a few hours later.

Samson, a former head of the Kachin Baptist Convention, also chairs the Kachin National Consultative Assembly, an umbrella organization uniting religious and civil society groups with political organizations promoting Kachin rights, including autonomy from Myanmar’s central government.

The state, in northern Myanmar, has been the scene of intermittent warfare for decades between the army and well-organized and well-armed Kachin guerrillas.

Samson had been held for 16 months in the prison in Myitkyina township, the Kachin state capital, until his initial release in mid-April this year under an amnesty covering 3,300 prisoners across the country to mark the traditional Thingyan New Year holiday.

However, just hours after his release, he was taken into custody again.

Two days after Samson was detained for the second time, Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, the spokesperson of the ruling military council, said in an interview with the BBC’s Burmese-Language service that he had not been rearrested but was taken in “for cooperation and discussion about the peace process.”

Lamai Gwanja, a leading member of the Kachin-based Peace-talk Creation Group, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Samson was released from the prison compound at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

“He was released after living at a house in the prison compound,” Lamai Gwanja said by phone. “He had not been rearrested, but was called in for a short time for discussion of the peace issue, and after three months, he was released.”

He added, however, that Samson did not take part in any activity related to peace talks during the period of his detention.

Samson could not be contacted for comment.

Samson is a prominent advocate of the human rights of ethnic and religious minorities in Myanmar, and in 2019 was part of a delegation that met then-U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss the military’s abuse of ethnic minorities.

Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, said in a statement released on Tuesday that Washington welcomes Samson’s release.

“We are pleased that he is finally able to return home to his family and continue his important work,” Miller said.

Christians make up about 6% of Myanmar’s overwhelmingly Buddhist population, but about 34% of Kachin’s estimated 1.7 million population.

Human rights groups have said minority religions including Christians have been significantly persecuted in Myanmar since an army takeover in 2021, when the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and suppressed nonviolent protests, triggering armed resistance that has led to civil war.

Kachin guerrillas have played a large role in the resistance movement uniting armed ethnic minority groups with pro-democracy fighters who organized against military rule.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

40m ago

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a second consecutive time on Wednesday, but warned the path back to two per cent inflation may be uneven and would ultimately determine the pace of future...

13m ago

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

2h ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly grooming, trafficking woman in GTA
Toronto man arrested for allegedly grooming, trafficking woman in GTA

A Toronto man has been arrested following an investigation into human trafficking that took place between 2019 and 2020 throughout the Greater Toronto and Southwestern Ontario areas. The investigation...

11m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

40m ago

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a second consecutive time on Wednesday, but warned the path back to two per cent inflation may be uneven and would ultimately determine the pace of future...

13m ago

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

2h ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly grooming, trafficking woman in GTA
Toronto man arrested for allegedly grooming, trafficking woman in GTA

A Toronto man has been arrested following an investigation into human trafficking that took place between 2019 and 2020 throughout the Greater Toronto and Southwestern Ontario areas. The investigation...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building

The Riverside community is rallying around Little Peeps after a string of bad luck, including a motorcycle that crashed into the store front. Michelle Mackey reports.

13h ago

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:39
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Fight the ticket, not the officer. Afua Baah has details on Toronto's police chief speaking out amid a spike in violence against parking enforcement officers.

17h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

18h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

19h ago

More Videos