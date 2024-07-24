Authorities says 600 Mexicans have crossed into Guatemala to escape drug cartel violence

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan authorities say that nearly 600 Mexicans have fled across the border into Guatemala seeking refuge from drug cartel violence.

Guatemala President Bernardo Arévalo said that his administration was coordinating with the local governments in Huehuetenango and the municipality of Cuilco to attend to the Mexicans “who are escaping conflict between groups that is taking place on the Mexican side.”

The Associated Press