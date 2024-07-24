Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces his first House of Commons grilling from lawmakers

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, England, Monday, July 22, 2024.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 6:04 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 6:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — Newly elected British leader Keir Starmer faces a House of Commons milestone on Wednesday, fielding lawmakers’ queries at the boisterous weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session.

It’s the first such session since Starmer’s Labour Party won a landslide election victory on July 4, returning to power after 14 years. The center-left party won 412 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons.

Starmer is more accustomed to asking the questions after spending four years as leader of the opposition to a Conservative government. Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak now fills that role as leader of the defeated Conservative Party.

Labour won a landslide election victory on July 4 on a promise to get the U.K.’s sluggish economy growing, unleash a wave of housebuilding and green energy projects and patch the country’s frayed public services.

Labour’s large majority means Starmer should easily be able to pass legislation. But he has already had to quell a rebellion, suspending seven Labour lawmakers for voting against the party over social welfare.

The government is under pressure from anti-poverty groups and many Labour lawmakers to scrap a policy introduced by the Conservatives that limits a widely paid welfare benefit and tax credit to a family’s first two children. The new government says it can’t afford to immediately abolish the two-child cap.

On Tuesday night, seven Labour lawmakers on the left of the party sided with an opposition call to scrap the limit. The party said the seven, who include former deputy leader John McDonnell, had been suspended from Labour’s parliamentary caucus for at least six months. They will remain lawmakers, but will sit as independents.

Zarah Sultana, one of the suspended legislators, said she had “slept well knowing that I took a stand against child poverty that is affecting 4.3 million people in this country.”

“It is the right thing to do and I am glad I did it,” she told broadcaster ITV.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

One dead, 3 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting
One dead, 3 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting

One person is dead, and three others are injured following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley Road...

updated

0m ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

9h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction
Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to give an update on construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Chow will hold a news conference this morning alongside Ontario's transportation minister. The pair is...

33m ago

Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today
Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as economists widely expect a rate cut. Forecasters say slowing inflation and a weak economy justify a second consecutive...

2h ago

