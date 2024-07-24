Cartoonist Roz Chast to be honored at the Brooklyn Book Festival, which runs from Sept. 22-30

This image shows promotional art for the the Brooklyn Book Festival 2024, running Sept. 22 - 30. (Bria Benjamin/Brooklyn Book Festival via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 5:34 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 5:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Lorrie Moore, Attica Locke and Edwidge Danticat will be among hundreds of writers attending this September’s Brooklyn Book Festival, for years one of the literary world’s most anticipated gatherings.

Others expected range from poets Jenny Xie and Terrance Hayes to detective novelist George Pelecanos and children’s author R.L. Stine. Cartoonist Roz Chast will receive the festival’s annual BoBi (Best of Brooklyn) award, given to those who best exemplify the spirit of the New York City borough. Previous BoBi winners include Lynn Nottage, Colson Whitehead and Paul Auster.

The festival runs from Sept. 22-30, with events including a day dedicated to children’s literature and a “Literary Marketplace” featuring more than 200 publishers.

“The Brooklyn Book Festival has gone from a small one day event to a 9-day international celebration of authors that welcomes readers from across the city and region. We bring authors together for unique conversations about books and contemporary issues, almost like you were enjoying their conversation at the kitchen table,” festival producer Liz Koch said in a statement Wednesday.

The Brooklyn festival was started in 2006, and has a mission to “nurture a literary cultural community through programming that cultivates and connects readers of diverse ages and backgrounds with local, national and international authors, publishers and booksellers.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA
Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA

Environment Canada has dropped a thunderstorm watch for Toronto, but it remains in effect for other parts of the GTA. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep through the area...

1h ago

Flooding mostly clears on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch
Flooding mostly clears on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch

Flooding has cleared on the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard as heavy downpours had the potential to drop 50mm of rain in less than an hour. Toronto police say at the Bloor Viaduct on the...

1h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

2h ago

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

2h ago

Top Stories

Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA
Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA

Environment Canada has dropped a thunderstorm watch for Toronto, but it remains in effect for other parts of the GTA. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep through the area...

1h ago

Flooding mostly clears on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch
Flooding mostly clears on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch

Flooding has cleared on the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard as heavy downpours had the potential to drop 50mm of rain in less than an hour. Toronto police say at the Bloor Viaduct on the...

1h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

2h ago

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.

4h ago

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.

8h ago

2:49
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct during recent elections.

19h ago

1:59
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building

The Riverside community is rallying around Little Peeps after a string of bad luck, including a motorcycle that crashed into the store front. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

2:42
Canadian premiere of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Canadian premiere of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

The summer of blockbuster movies continued on Tuesday evening with a new release from the Marvel franchise. Lindsay Dunn was on the red carpet for all the excitement.

4h ago

More Videos