De Grasse, Charron named Canada’s Olympic flag-bearers in Paris

Decorated sprinter Andre De Grasse and Olympic weightlifting champion Maude Charron will carry Canada’s flag into the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Friday.

De Grasse of Markham, Ont., won gold in the men’s 200 metres in Tokyo three years ago and owns six Olympic medals to make him Canada’s most decorated man in Summer Olympic Games history.

Charron of Rimouski, Que., captured weightlifting gold in the women’s 64-kilogram division in Tokyo.

De Grasse will compete in his third Olympic Games and Charron her second, but both will participate in their first opening ceremonies.

They will bear Canada’s flag in a unique event. The parade of more than 200 participating countries will happen on the River Seine with the athletes arriving on boats, instead of the traditional march into a stadium.

Canada’s team in Paris numbers 338 athletes including alternates.