Death toll from fishing boat sunk in South Atlantic rises to 9 sailors. 4 are still missing at sea

By The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 6:58 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 7:12 am.

MADRID (AP) — At least nine sailors perished and four others are still missing in rough seas after a fishing vessel sank in the South Atlantic some 200 miles (320 kilometers) off the Falkland Islands, Spanish authorities said Wednesday.

Fourteen crew members made it onto life rafts and were rescued by two other fishing boats that were nearby when the 176-foot (54-meter) Argos Georgia went down Tuesday after being suddenly flooded with water.

Pedro Blanco, representative of Spain’s government in the northwest region of Galicia, where several of the sailors were from, said two of the dead were Spaniards.

The pair were the ship’s captain, a native of the city of Vigo, and the cook, from the town of Baiona, located just south of Vigo on Spain’s northwest coast.

Blanco said that the 27-person crew included 10 Spaniards, eight Russians, five Indonesians, two Uruguayans and two Peruvians. He said that his information came from Falkland authorities.

Of the four sailors still missing, Blanco said two were Spaniards but he did not comment on the nationality of the other two. He did not provide details about who the remaining seven dead were.

Authorities in the Falkland Islands — the British-controlled archipelago that Argentina calls the Malvinas and claims as its own — said they received an emergency signal Monday from the Argos Georgia.

The signal indicated that the boat was east of Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands, when it began taking on water.

A helicopter, another aircraft and several vessels were deployed in the rescue effort. The Falkland Islands government said the helicopter crew had spotted survivors stranded at sea Monday but was forced to suspend rescue operations due to rough water, reduced visibility and windy conditions. The efforts resumed when the storm subsided Tuesday.

Blanco said that the rescue operation has faced winds of 35 knots and 8-meter waves.

The Argos Georgia was managed by Argos Froyanes Ltd., a privately owned joint British-Norwegian company, and was sailing under the flag of St. Helena, another of Britain’s remaining overseas territories in the South Atlantic.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two dead, 2 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting
Two dead, 2 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting

Two people are dead, and two others are seriously injured in a quadruple shooting at a plaza in Scarborough overnight. The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a plaza in the Ellesmere...

updated

27m ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

10h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction
Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to give an update on construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Chow will hold a news conference this morning alongside Ontario's transportation minister. The pair is...

2h ago

Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today
Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as economists widely expect a rate cut. Forecasters say slowing inflation and a weak economy justify a second consecutive...

4h ago

Top Stories

Two dead, 2 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting
Two dead, 2 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting

Two people are dead, and two others are seriously injured in a quadruple shooting at a plaza in Scarborough overnight. The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a plaza in the Ellesmere...

updated

27m ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

10h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction
Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to give an update on construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Chow will hold a news conference this morning alongside Ontario's transportation minister. The pair is...

2h ago

Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today
Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as economists widely expect a rate cut. Forecasters say slowing inflation and a weak economy justify a second consecutive...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building

The Riverside community is rallying around Little Peeps after a string of bad luck, including a motorcycle that crashed into the store front. Michelle Mackey reports.

8h ago

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

14h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

14h ago

1:39
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum

Kamala Harris has momentum and money on her side. Karin Caifa with how Republicans are taking aim at the new Democratic Presidential candidate.

15h ago

More Videos