Death toll rises to 6 in explosion and fire at tequila factory in Mexico

By The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 2:43 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 2:56 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rescue teams on Wednesday found another body at a tequila distillery in Mexico a day after an explosion and fire, bringing the death toll to six. Two workers were injured.

The factory belongs to the Jose Cuervo company, one of Mexico’s most famous tequila brands.

The local civil defense posted on X that the latest body was found in a waste area where large containers had collapsed.

The company on Tuesday said the explosion occurred as employees were carrying out maintenance work. Authorities on Tuesday night said the situation was under control, but on Wednesday morning a fire broke out in a storage area with cardboard and other materials.

The town of Tequila is about 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of Mexico City. Overlooked by a volcano and surrounded by plantations of agave, the plant from which the liquor is produced, life in the municipality of 40,000 residents revolves around tequila production and the tourism it generates.

