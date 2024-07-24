Eluned Morgan will be Wales’ first female leader as she takes over a troubled governing party

Eluned Morgan meets with members of the public at the Caer Heritage Centre in Caerau, Ely, Wales, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Wales is set to get its first female leader after Eluned Morgan was chosen Wednesday to lead the governing Welsh Labour Party. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 12:19 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 12:26 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Wales is set to get its first female leader after Eluned Morgan was chosen Wednesday to lead the governing Welsh Labour Party as it tries to emerge from scandal and division.

Morgan succeeds First Minister Vaughan Gething, who stepped down last week as party leader amid acrimony and a campaign donation scandal.

Morgan, 57, is currently the Welsh health minister and was the only candidate to replace Gething. She was announced as the new party leader on Wednesday and will become first minister after a confirmation vote in Wales’ parliament, the Senedd.

The quick change of leader avoids a leadership contest and enables Welsh Labour to project unity after the chaotic end of Gething’s tenure.

Gething, the son of a Welsh father and a Zambian mother, made history in March when he was elected by Welsh lawmakers to head the Cardiff-based administration, becoming the first Black leader of a government in the U.K.

He faced criticism for accepting 200,000 pounds ($255,000) in donations during his leadership campaign from a recycling company whose owner had been found guilty of environmental offenses and breaching health and safety regulations. Another company with the same owner was given a loan by the government-owned Development Bank of Wales in 2023 when Gething was economy minister.

In June, Gething lost a nonbinding no-confidence vote in the Senedd, but said then that he would stay in his job.

He resigned last week after four members of his government quit in protest.

Wales, which has a population of about 3 million, is one of four parts of the United Kingdom, along with England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The British government in London is responsible for defense, foreign affairs and other U.K.-wide issues, while administrations in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast control areas such as education and health.

Morgan, who is also a member of the House of Lords — the upper chamber of the U.K. Parliament — said she was “truly honored” to become the first woman to lead Welsh Labour.

“At this pivotal time for our country, strength, stability and unity will be my guiding principles,” she said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who also represents the Labour Party, said Morgan’s appointment was “fantastic news for Wales and the Labour Party.”

“Eluned brings with her a wealth of experience and track-record of delivery, and as the first woman to lead Welsh Labour, she is already making history,” he said.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

43m ago

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a second consecutive time on Wednesday, but warned the path back to two per cent inflation may be uneven and would ultimately determine the pace of future...

16m ago

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

2h ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly grooming, trafficking woman in GTA
Toronto man arrested for allegedly grooming, trafficking woman in GTA

A Toronto man has been arrested following an investigation into human trafficking that took place between 2019 and 2020 throughout the Greater Toronto and Southwestern Ontario areas. The investigation...

14m ago

