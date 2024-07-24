Explosion and fire hit tequila factory in Mexico, killing at least 5 workers, officials say

By The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 12:32 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 12:42 am.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An explosion and fire erupted inside a tequila factory Tuesday, killing at least five workers and injuring two others at the site in the liquor’s namesake town in Jalisco state, Mexican authorities said.

The state Civil Protection agency announced late Tuesday on the social media platform X that five people were confirmed dead and two people were injured, one of them in serious condition.

All the dead and injured worked at the factory, the agency said.

Emergency services evacuated the area around the site as a precaution, but officials said residents were allowed to return to their homes late Tuesday.

Víctor Hugo Roldán, the state Civil Protection director, said two of the factory’s 219,000-liter (57,850-gallon) tequila vats ruptured and authorities were working to ensure no alcohol spilled into the municipal drainage network.

He said experts were investigating to determine what caused the explosion.

The official said the fire was under control by nightfall, but emergency teams were still working at the scene.

The town of Tequila is about 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of Mexico City, sitting between the Pacific coast and Guadalajara, the country’s second biggest city.

Overlooked by a volcano and surrounded by plantations of agave, the plant from which the liquor is produced, life in the entire municipality of 40,000 residents revolves around tequila production and the tourism that it generates.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bradford, Nunziata used constituent information during recent elections: Integrity Commissioner
Bradford, Nunziata used constituent information during recent elections: Integrity Commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found Councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct for members of council during recent elections. The...

4h ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

4h ago

Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Amid a rise in violence against parking enforcement officers, Toronto's police chief is encouraging the public to think twice before going after uniformed civilian members. "One assault on a parking...

8h ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway. Police were called to the expressway at Jameson Avenue just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian suffered unknown injuries, but...

4h ago

Top Stories

Bradford, Nunziata used constituent information during recent elections: Integrity Commissioner
Bradford, Nunziata used constituent information during recent elections: Integrity Commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found Councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct for members of council during recent elections. The...

4h ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

4h ago

Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Amid a rise in violence against parking enforcement officers, Toronto's police chief is encouraging the public to think twice before going after uniformed civilian members. "One assault on a parking...

8h ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway. Police were called to the expressway at Jameson Avenue just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian suffered unknown injuries, but...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

7h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

8h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

8h ago

1:39
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum

Kamala Harris has momentum and money on her side. Karin Caifa with how Republicans are taking aim at the new Democratic Presidential candidate.

9h ago

4:58
Remembering Toronto activist Louis March
Remembering Toronto activist Louis March

Anti-gun violence advocate and community leader Louis March died Saturday after a short illness. Faiza Amin spoke with his brother Adrian Aitcheson about Louis lasting legacy.

9h ago

More Videos