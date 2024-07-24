FBI chief to face questions over Trump assassination attempt as he returns to Capitol Hill

FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, March 11, 2024, in Washington. Wray is set to testify about the bureau’s investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, with lawmakers at a congressional hearing likely to press him for fresh details about the gunman’s motive and background.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

By Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 12:18 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 12:26 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray is set to testify Wednesday about the bureau’s investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, with lawmakers at a congressional hearing likely to press him for fresh details about the gunman’s motive and background.

The hearing before the House Judiciary Committee will represent Wray’s most detailed comments to date about a shooting that has again thrust the FBI into the political maelstrom as agents continue to investigate the 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, and the most serious attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

The hearing had been scheduled well before the June 13 shooting as part of the committee’s routine oversight of the FBI and Justice Department, and though lawmakers may touch on a broad array of topics, questions about the shooting are expected to dominate the session.

Despite being appointed by Trump, Wray typically faces antagonistic questions from the Republican-led panel, a reflection of lingering discontent over the FBI’s investigation into potential ties between Russia and the 2016 campaign. Though the FBI has avoided the same level of scrutiny directed at the Secret Service over security lapses that preceded the shooting, culminating Tuesday in the resignation of Director Kimberly Cheatle, Wray is likely to be questioned by lawmakers skeptical of the bureau’s assessment that Crooks left behind no obvious ideological motive that could explain his actions.

The FBI has said that it is investigating the Butler, Pennsylvania, shooting, which killed one rallygoer and seriously injured two others, as an act of domestic terrorism and an attempted assassination.

Wray and other senior officials privately briefed members of Congress last week, telling them that Crooks had photos on his phone of Trump and President Joe Biden and other officials, and had also looked up the dates for the Democratic National Convention as well as Trump’s appearances. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press last week that Crooks had also flown a drove above the rally site before the event in an apparent effort to scope out the scene in advance.

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bradford, Nunziata used constituent information during recent elections: Integrity Commissioner
Bradford, Nunziata used constituent information during recent elections: Integrity Commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found Councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct for members of council during recent elections. The...

4h ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

4h ago

Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Amid a rise in violence against parking enforcement officers, Toronto's police chief is encouraging the public to think twice before going after uniformed civilian members. "One assault on a parking...

8h ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway. Police were called to the expressway at Jameson Avenue just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian suffered unknown injuries, but...

4h ago

Top Stories

Bradford, Nunziata used constituent information during recent elections: Integrity Commissioner
Bradford, Nunziata used constituent information during recent elections: Integrity Commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found Councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct for members of council during recent elections. The...

4h ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

4h ago

Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Amid a rise in violence against parking enforcement officers, Toronto's police chief is encouraging the public to think twice before going after uniformed civilian members. "One assault on a parking...

8h ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway. Police were called to the expressway at Jameson Avenue just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian suffered unknown injuries, but...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

7h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

8h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

8h ago

1:39
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum

Kamala Harris has momentum and money on her side. Karin Caifa with how Republicans are taking aim at the new Democratic Presidential candidate.

9h ago

4:58
Remembering Toronto activist Louis March
Remembering Toronto activist Louis March

Anti-gun violence advocate and community leader Louis March died Saturday after a short illness. Faiza Amin spoke with his brother Adrian Aitcheson about Louis lasting legacy.

9h ago

More Videos