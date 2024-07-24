Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch

Flooding has been reported on the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard once again as heavy downpours had the potential to drop 50mm of rain in less than an hour.

Toronto police say at the Bloor Viaduct, there is water flooding the highway in both the southbound and northbound lanes with one lane completely under water.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and support crews are on route.

One of the eastbound lanes on Lake Shore Boulevard near Ontario Place is also flooded.

The intersections of Rees Street and Lake Shore along with York Street and Queens Quay are also experiencing pooling of water.

The TTC says trains are not stopping at Osgoode station due to flooding and the bridge between Yorkdale Station and Yorkdale Shopping Centre is closed due to flooding.

The rainfall was the first one since last week’s storms that brought severe flooding to the GTA in which the DVP was completely underwater in places.

Nearly 98 millimetres of rain fell in Toronto on July 16, making it the fifth wettest day in the city’s history.

