Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch

The DVP experiences flooding on July 24, 2024 at Dundas Street.
The DVP experiences flooding on July 24, 2024 at Dundas Street. CITYNEWS/Dan Berry

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 24, 2024 3:38 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 3:49 pm.

Flooding has been reported on the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard once again as heavy downpours had the potential to drop 50mm of rain in less than an hour.

Toronto police say at the Bloor Viaduct, there is water flooding the highway in both the southbound and northbound lanes with one lane completely under water.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and support crews are on route.

One of the eastbound lanes on Lake Shore Boulevard near Ontario Place is also flooded.

The intersections of Rees Street and Lake Shore along with York Street and Queens Quay are also experiencing pooling of water.

The TTC says trains are not stopping at Osgoode station due to flooding and the bridge between Yorkdale Station and Yorkdale Shopping Centre is closed due to flooding.

The rainfall was the first one since last week’s storms that brought severe flooding to the GTA in which the DVP was completely underwater in places.

Nearly 98 millimetres of rain fell in Toronto on July 16, making it the fifth wettest day in the city’s history.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings.

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

58m ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

1h ago

Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police
Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a ride-share driver was stabbed in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to the area of Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East just...

6m ago

'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau
'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau

Several prominent alcohol conglomerates are suing the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) over the alcohol retailer's 2023 decision to penalize suppliers for non-compliance with "contradictory pricing policies." Numerous...

1h ago

