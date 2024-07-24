French prosecutors investigate gang rape allegations of an Australian woman who was visiting Paris

FILE - A woman pulls her luggage along fences of the security perimeter, with Notre Dame cathedral in background, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Paris, France. French prosecutors are investigating an alleged rape of an Australian woman visiting Paris, just two days before the start of the 2024 Olympics. A 25-year-old Australian woman has reported to Paris authorities that she was gang raped last week, a statement from the public prosecutor’s office in the French capital said on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 4:58 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 5:12 am.

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors are investigating an alleged gang rape of an Australian woman on a visit to Paris where preparations to host the 2024 Olympics are in the final stretch, according to judicial authorities Wednesday.

The Paris public prosecutor’s office said in a statement a 25-year-old Australian woman told authorities in the French capital that she was raped, adding they are investigating the incident as a gang rape. French media reported five men raped the woman.

The statement did not name the victim but said the alleged assault occurred overnight Friday, July 19, and that the woman then sought refuge in a Paris restaurant where firefighters provided emergency assistance and later took the victim to a hospital.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement Wednesday that the Australian Embassy in Paris has sought to offer consular assistance to a citizen, who had been assaulted in the French capital.

“We understand that this is a very traumatic experience and stand ready to provide assistance,” the statement said. It did not provide any other information to protect the victim’s privacy.

Reports in Australian media said the victim had initially planned to immediately return to Australia but later decided to stay in France. It did not provide any other information due to privacy obligations.

Paris security authorities have been on high alert in the lead-up to the Olympic Games that kick off on Friday with an open-air ceremony on the River Seine. The city is deploying 35,000 police officers daily for the Olympics, which run until Aug. 11, with a peak of 45,000 for the opening ceremony. In addition, 10,000 soldiers are taking part in security operations in the Paris region.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One dead, 3 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting
One dead, 3 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting

One person is dead, and three others are injured following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley Road...

updated

2m ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

9h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction
Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to give an update on construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Chow will hold a news conference this morning alongside Ontario's transportation minister. The pair is...

34m ago

Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today
Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as economists widely expect a rate cut. Forecasters say slowing inflation and a weak economy justify a second consecutive...

2h ago

Top Stories

One dead, 3 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting
One dead, 3 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting

One person is dead, and three others are injured following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley Road...

updated

2m ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

9h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction
Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to give an update on construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Chow will hold a news conference this morning alongside Ontario's transportation minister. The pair is...

34m ago

Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today
Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as economists widely expect a rate cut. Forecasters say slowing inflation and a weak economy justify a second consecutive...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

12h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

13h ago

1:39
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum

Kamala Harris has momentum and money on her side. Karin Caifa with how Republicans are taking aim at the new Democratic Presidential candidate.

13h ago

4:58
Remembering Toronto activist Louis March
Remembering Toronto activist Louis March

Anti-gun violence advocate and community leader Louis March died Saturday after a short illness. Faiza Amin spoke with his brother Adrian Aitcheson about Louis lasting legacy.

14h ago

More Videos