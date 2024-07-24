Germany’s Scholz confident of turning round his struggling party’s fortunes in run for a 2nd term

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the media during his summer press conference in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Britta Pedersen/dpa via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 10:30 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 10:42 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday he is confident of turning around his struggling center-left party’s fortunes and will run for a second term as Germany’s leader in an election expected next year, dismissing a suggestion that he could emulate U.S. President Joe Biden and make way for someone else.

Scholz’s governing coalition, which took office at the end of 2021, set out to modernize Germany but has gained a reputation for constant discord and poor communication. All three parties in the alliance have seen their support decline.

In the European Parliament election last month, the chancellor’s Social Democrats finished third with only 13.9% of the vote, their worst post-World War II showing in a nationwide election. That’s far below the 25.7% support with which they narrowly won Germany’s last national election in 2021.

The sag in support is an “incentive” to do better, and “it is clear to me that we must convince people with our actions … and with clarity,” Scholz said at his annual summer news conference.

A survey of members of his Social Democrats, or SPD, published Monday suggested only one-third thought he should run for chancellor again in the next election.

Scholz declined to comment on that and dismissed a question as to whether he might follow Biden’s example. “No, the SPD is a very united party; we are all firmly determined to go into the next election campaign together and to win it and I, as chancellor, will run to become chancellor again,” he said.

He was largely tightlipped on the U.S. presidential election. Germany’s last government, in which Scholz was vice chancellor, had sometimes-tense relations with the administration of Donald Trump, now the Republican nominee again.

“I will work well with any government in the U.S. — that is my job, that is the job of Germany and Europe. We place a great deal of value on the trans-Atlantic relationship,” he said. He added that “this is not just a transactional question that is about usefulness,” but a matter of shared values such as the rule of law, democracy and freedom.

Asked about his view of the Democratic hopeful, Vice President Kamala Harris, Scholz said that he’s met her on several occasions and sees her as “a competent and experienced politician who knows exactly what she’s doing and has very clear ideas about the role of her country.”

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a second consecutive time on Wednesday, but warned the path back to two per cent inflation may be uneven and would ultimately determine the pace of future...

39m ago

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

10m ago

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

40m ago

'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau
'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau

Several prominent alcohol conglomerates are suing the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) over the alcohol retailer's 2023 decision to penalize suppliers for non-compliance with "contradictory pricing policies." Numerous...

44m ago

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a second consecutive time on Wednesday, but warned the path back to two per cent inflation may be uneven and would ultimately determine the pace of future...

39m ago

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

10m ago

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

40m ago

'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau
'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau

Several prominent alcohol conglomerates are suing the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) over the alcohol retailer's 2023 decision to penalize suppliers for non-compliance with "contradictory pricing policies." Numerous...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building

The Riverside community is rallying around Little Peeps after a string of bad luck, including a motorcycle that crashed into the store front. Michelle Mackey reports.

11h ago

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

17h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

17h ago

1:39
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum

Kamala Harris has momentum and money on her side. Karin Caifa with how Republicans are taking aim at the new Democratic Presidential candidate.

18h ago

More Videos