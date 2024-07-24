Harris is starting to vet potential running mates. Her initial list includes nearly a dozen names

This composite left to right, shows North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, June 28, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C., Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., June 4, 2024, in Washington, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, July 20, 2024, in Pittsburgh, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in Frankfort, Ky., July 22, 2024. (AP Photo)

By Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 5:48 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 5:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is beginning to vet about a dozen possible candidates to be her running mate, according to two people familiar with the matter, as she approaches one of the most consequential decisions of her new presidential candidacy.

Harris launched her campaign Sunday after President Joe Biden bowed to pressure from his own party to step aside, leaving a historically compressed timeline for her to make a selection before next month’s Democratic National Convention. Her party could make her its nominee as soon as Aug. 1 in a virtual vote, and could formalize the nomination of her running mate soon after.

Harris’ goal, according to people with knowledge of the matter, is to keep the process drama-free, as she and Democrats try to project confidence after an extraordinarily tumultuous few weeks for the party.

While much of the political conversation has centered on four names — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper — Harris’ team has requested information from about a dozen officials, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential process.

The broader list includes Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. At least one of those being vetted is not currently in government.

Initial requests for information went out Tuesday, one of the people said.

Shapiro, who on Tuesday said he had not received any requests for vetting material, was less categorical Wednesday. He referred questions about the process to Harris’ campaign team.

Eric Holder, the former U.S. attorney general, and a team of lawyers at his firm Covington & Burling are taking the lead on vetting potential choices. Typically, those under consideration are asked to turn over financial records and records of past political stances and speeches, and they are asked to submit to interviews with lawyers to identify potential red flags.

___

AP writers Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Chris Megerian in Washington contributed to this report.

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA
Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA

Environment Canada has dropped a thunderstorm watch for Toronto, but it remains in effect for other parts of the GTA. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep through the area...

1h ago

Flooding mostly clears on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch
Flooding mostly clears on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch

Flooding has cleared on the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard as heavy downpours had the potential to drop 50mm of rain in less than an hour. Toronto police say at the Bloor Viaduct on the...

1h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

2h ago

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

2h ago

Top Stories

Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA
Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA

Environment Canada has dropped a thunderstorm watch for Toronto, but it remains in effect for other parts of the GTA. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep through the area...

1h ago

Flooding mostly clears on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch
Flooding mostly clears on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch

Flooding has cleared on the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard as heavy downpours had the potential to drop 50mm of rain in less than an hour. Toronto police say at the Bloor Viaduct on the...

1h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

2h ago

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.

4h ago

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.

8h ago

2:49
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct during recent elections.

19h ago

1:59
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building

The Riverside community is rallying around Little Peeps after a string of bad luck, including a motorcycle that crashed into the store front. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

2:42
Canadian premiere of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Canadian premiere of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

The summer of blockbuster movies continued on Tuesday evening with a new release from the Marvel franchise. Lindsay Dunn was on the red carpet for all the excitement.

4h ago

More Videos