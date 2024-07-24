Harris to address historically Black sorority as her campaign hopes to win women of color

Vice President Kamala Harris poses for a selfie with Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., as she arrives in Milwaukee, Wisc., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Kevin Mohatt/Pool via AP)

By Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 5:05 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Indiana haven’t backed a Democratic presidential candidate in nearly 16 years. But when Vice President Kamala Harris heads to the solidly Republican state on Wednesday, she’ll speak to a constituency she hopes will turn out for her in massive numbers in November: women of color.

Just three days after launching her bid for the White House following President Joe Biden’s departure from the race, Harris will address the biennial gathering of the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta in Indianapolis.

It’s a moment for Harris, a woman of Black and South Asian descent, to speak to a group already excited by her historic status as the likely Democratic nominee and one that her campaign hopes can expand its coalition. In a memo released on Wednesday, campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon pointed to support among women, nonwhite and younger voters as critical to success.

“Where Vice President Harris goes, grassroots enthusiasm follows,” O’Malley Dillon wrote. “This campaign will be close, it will be hard fought, but Vice President Harris is in a position of strength — and she’s going to win.”

Still, Democrats face challenges as the country is nursing frustrations over higher prices following a spike in inflation, while former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, survived a recent assassination attempt that further energized his already loyal base. But the memo was more optimistic than the narrow path the campaign saw after the 81-year old Biden delivered a disastrous debate performance in June.

While the campaign will keep emphasizing the “Blue Wall” states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in order to get the needed 270 electoral votes, Harris hopes to be competitive in North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

Trump has generally run stronger with white voters who do not hold a college degree. AP VoteCast found that group composed 43% of all voters in 2020 and Trump won them by a margin of 62% to 37%, even though overall he lost the election.

For Democrats, Black women would likely make a fundamental difference in November and Harris has already shown signs of galvanizing their support.

In the 2020 election, AP VoteCast found that Black women were just 7% of the electorate. But 93% of them voted for Biden, helping to give him narrow victories in states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

After Harris announced her candidacy, roughly 90,000 women Black women logged onto a video call Sunday night for her campaign — a sudden show of support for an alumni of Howard University and sister in the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority who has made Beyonce’s song “Freedom” her walk-on music at events.

Harris will follow her Indiana trip by going to Houston, Texas to speak at the national convention of the American Federation of Teachers, which endorsed Harris’ candidacy on Monday.

——

This story had been updated to correct that the sorority meets biennially, not annually.

Josh Boak, The Associated Press


Top Stories

One dead, 3 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting
One dead, 3 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting

One person is dead, and three others are injured following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley Road...

updated

1m ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

9h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction
Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to give an update on construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Chow will hold a news conference this morning alongside Ontario's transportation minister. The pair is...

33m ago

Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today
Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as economists widely expect a rate cut. Forecasters say slowing inflation and a weak economy justify a second consecutive...

2h ago

