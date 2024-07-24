Hornets mourn the death of Pat Doughty, longtime PA announcer known as ‘Big Pat’

By The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 4:30 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 5:13 pm.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pat Doughty, the Charlotte Hornets’ public address announcer for the past 20 seasons, died on Wednesday, the team announced. He was 55.

The Hornets said family members notified them of Doughty’s death. He had kidney-related health problems and used a wheelchair in recent years.

He was affectionately known as “Big Pat” around the Spectrum Center and his big, unique booming voice was a recognizable feature at home games. He will be remembered for his calls of “No, no, no… traveling is the call” and “Boom!” after dunks.

“Big Pat’s vibrant voice was the backbone of our game experience and energized Spectrum Center every night,” the Hornets said in a statement. “He was dedicated to our team and our fans, even as he fought health issues in recent years. He will be greatly missed by everyone associated with the Hornets organization. Our thoughts are with Pat’s family and his many friends.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

The Associated Press

