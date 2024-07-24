Kentucky clerk who opposed gay marriage appeals ruling over attorney fees

By The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 3:36 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 3:42 pm.

CINCINNATI (AP) — A former Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples a decade ago is appealing a ruling ordering her to pay thousands in attorney fees.

The appeal filed by attorneys for Kim Davis in federal court argues that the landmark Obergefell ruling in 2015 should be overturned. Davis objected to same-sex marriage on religious grounds and was briefly jailed.

A federal judge ruled in January that Davis, who is the former Rowan County clerk, must pay $260,000 in fees to attorneys who represented a couple who sought a license from her office. Attorneys from the group The Liberty Counsel filed a brief Monday asking the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati to overturn that ruling.

Davis’ refusal to issue a license to a same-sex couple led to weeks of protests as gay marriage opponents around the country praised her defiance. Davis, a Republican, ultimately lost her bid for reelection in 2018.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said in a media release that Davis “deserves justice in this case since she was entitled to a religious accommodation from issuing marriage licenses under her name and authority.”

The appeal brief takes aim at the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that allowed same-sex couples to legally marry, saying the ruling was a “mistake” and “has produced disastrous results for individuals like Davis, who find it increasingly difficult to participate in society without running afoul of” the law.

Davis has also been ordered to pay $100,000 in damages to the couple who sued.

Davis was released from jail in 2015 only after her staff issued the licenses on her behalf but removed her name from the form. Kentucky’s state legislature later enacted a law removing the names of all county clerks from state marriage licenses.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

1h ago

Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch
Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch

Flooding has been reported on the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard once again as heavy downpours had the potential to drop 50mm of rain in less than an hour. Toronto police say at the Bloor...

5m ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

1h ago

Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police
Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a ride-share driver was stabbed in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to the area of Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East just...

8m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

1h ago

Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch
Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch

Flooding has been reported on the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard once again as heavy downpours had the potential to drop 50mm of rain in less than an hour. Toronto police say at the Bloor...

5m ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

1h ago

Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police
Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a ride-share driver was stabbed in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to the area of Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East just...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.

5h ago

1:59
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building

The Riverside community is rallying around Little Peeps after a string of bad luck, including a motorcycle that crashed into the store front. Michelle Mackey reports.

16h ago

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

21h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

22h ago

More Videos