Meta takes down thousands of Facebook accounts running sextortion scams from Nigeria

FILE - A Meta Portal Go is displayed during a preview of the Meta Store in Burlingame, Calif., on May 4, 2022. 4. A deep dive into political ads on Facebook by researchers at Syracuse University has revealed a sprawling web of advertisements that contain misleading information or scams. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

By Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 8:34 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 8:42 am.

Meta says it has taken down about 63,000 Facebook accounts in Nigeria that were engaging in financial sextortion scams — along with groups and pages that were trying to organize, recruit and train new scammers.

Sexual extortion, or sextortion, involves persuading a person to send explicit photos online and then threatening to make the images public unless the victim pays money or engages in sexual favors. Recent high-profile cases include two Nigerian brothers who pleaded guilty to sexually extorting teen boys and young men in Michigan, including one who took his own life, and a Virginia sheriff’s deputy who sexually extorted and kidnapped a 15-year-old girl.

There has been a marked rise in sextortion cases in recent years, fueled in part by a loosely organized group called the Yahoo Boys, operating mainly out of Nigeria, Meta said, adding that it removed Facebook accounts and groups run by the group under its “dangerous organizations and individuals” policy.

In January, the FBI warned of a “huge increase” in sextortion cases targeting children. The targeted victims are primarily boys between the ages of 14 to 17, but the FBI said any child can become a victim.

Meta said its investigation found that the majority of the scammers’ attempts did not succeed and mostly targeted adult men in the U.S., but added that it did see “some” try to target minors, which Meta says it reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The removed accounts included a “coordinated network” of about 2,500 accounts linked to a group of about 20 people who were running them, Meta said.

In April, Meta announced it was deploying new tools in Instagram to protect young people and combat sexual extortion, including a feature that will automatically blur nudity in direct messages. Meta is still testing out the features as part of its campaign to fight sexual scams and other forms of “image abuse,” and to make it tougher for criminals to contact teens.

Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

updated

12m ago

Two dead, 2 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting
Two dead, 2 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting

Two people are dead, and two others are seriously injured in a quadruple shooting at a plaza in Scarborough overnight. The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a plaza in the Ellesmere...

updated

1h ago

'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau
'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau

Spirits Canada, which represents several prominent alcohol conglomerates, is suing the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) over the alcohol retailer's 2023 decision to penalize suppliers for non-compliance...

37m ago

Additional charges laid against wanted and convicted sex offender: Toronto police
Additional charges laid against wanted and convicted sex offender: Toronto police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has laid additional charges against a wanted man and convicted sex offender who allegedly took "deliberate steps" to hide the body of a person who died of natural causes...

29m ago

Top Stories

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

updated

12m ago

Two dead, 2 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting
Two dead, 2 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting

Two people are dead, and two others are seriously injured in a quadruple shooting at a plaza in Scarborough overnight. The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a plaza in the Ellesmere...

updated

1h ago

'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau
'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau

Spirits Canada, which represents several prominent alcohol conglomerates, is suing the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) over the alcohol retailer's 2023 decision to penalize suppliers for non-compliance...

37m ago

Additional charges laid against wanted and convicted sex offender: Toronto police
Additional charges laid against wanted and convicted sex offender: Toronto police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has laid additional charges against a wanted man and convicted sex offender who allegedly took "deliberate steps" to hide the body of a person who died of natural causes...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building

The Riverside community is rallying around Little Peeps after a string of bad luck, including a motorcycle that crashed into the store front. Michelle Mackey reports.

10h ago

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

15h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

16h ago

1:39
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum

Kamala Harris has momentum and money on her side. Karin Caifa with how Republicans are taking aim at the new Democratic Presidential candidate.

16h ago

More Videos