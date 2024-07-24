Movie Review: A third-act friendship comedy in ‘The Fabulous Four’

This image released by Bleecker Street shows, from left, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Bette Midler in a scene from "The Fabulous Four." (Bleecker Street via AP)

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 2:51 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 2:56 pm.

Scheduling a movie’s release date is an imperfect science and occasionally an art. Just look at the masterpiece that was “Barbenheimer.”

While most are open to experimentation in figuring out just what audiences want and when in the wild west of modern theatrical moviegoing, there’s also an unwritten rule that it’s best to leave big superhero movie weekends clear of competition. But whoever thought to open the third-act female friendship comedy “The Fabulous Four” alongside “ Deadpool & Wolverine ” deserves a raise. Because if any audience is being underserved on the opening weekend of an oxygen-sucking, violent and self-referential superhero mashup, it’s women over 60.

So, what better way to escape the merc with a mouth than a trip to Key West with Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Megan Mullally?

In the vein of “80 for Brady” and “Book Club,” “The Fabulous Four” may not be a great movie, but it’s also better than it looks. Although it strains for raucousness with edibles and a parasailing expedition gone wrong, there is something admirably sane about it too even if you don’t believe a single moment. It begins, as many of these kinds of films do, with a somewhat tortured explanation of why these women became friends in their youth. Though it nods at a slight age difference between college peers Lou (Sarandon) and Marilyn (Midler) and the two gals they met in New York, Alice (Mullally) and Kitty (Ralph), it’s better to not do the math.

Besides, the more interesting question is not why four single girls in the same building became friends, but rather how they maintained that closeness over the decades. This big life mystery goes largely unexplored, instead focusing on the 40-year estrangement between Lou (now a heart surgeon) and Marilyn. It’s a drama that for utterly incomprehensible reasons Alice (a rock star, seriously) and Kitty (a cannabis entrepreneur grandma) are still entangled in.

Marilyn, recently widowed, is newly engaged and desperately wants Lou to be at her wedding. Alice and Kitty lure Lou to Key West under false pretenses, telling her that she’s won a polydactyl (six-toed) cat and can visit the Hemingway House. They don’t have anything more elaborate in store in this lie. Their plan, it seems, is just to roll up to Marilyn’s house and surprise their unwitting hostage. This seems misguided at best but becomes retroactively cruel when the cause of the fallout is finally revealed. Why meddle now?

The movie was directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse, the Australian filmmaker behind great and varied female-focused films like “How to Make an American Quilt,” “The Dressmaker” and “Muriel’s Wedding,” and written by Jenna Milly and Ann Marie Allison. And it never quite harmonizes. These characters, fabulous as they may be individually or on paper, aren’t greater together somehow.

As Marilyn and Lou dance around this ancient feud, you start to feel bad for Alice (mostly there to be a quip machine) and Kitty, who would have much more fun ditching them and going off on their own adventure. Midler plays Marilyn so big and broad that she’s more parody than person, although there is a grain of intrigue in the 70-something who gets engaged two months after her beloved husband dies and becomes obsessed with creating TikToks. Sarandon’s Lou is the most thoughtfully developed character, as a rule-abiding woman whose life is in desperate need of a shakeup. She has some cringey moments too (the aforementioned edibles), but also several charming flirtations with the bachelors of Key West (Bruce Greenwood and Timothy V. Murphy).

This is a movie that should have probably leaned far less on wild hijinks with diminishing returns and more into the smaller moments of what it means to be friends for 40 years. But it’s not without its charms, either. I’m not going to argue with them breaking into song out of nowhere. That kind of break from reality, especially with this cast, is always welcome.

“The Fabulous Four,” a Bleecker Street release in theaters Friday, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for “drug use, some sexual material, language.” Running time: 98 minutes. Two stars out of four.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

57m ago

Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch
Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch

Flooding has been reported on the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard once again as heavy downpours had the potential to drop 50mm of rain in less than an hour. Toronto police say at the Bloor...

2m ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

1h ago

Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police
Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a ride-share driver was stabbed in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to the area of Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East just...

5m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

57m ago

Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch
Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch

Flooding has been reported on the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard once again as heavy downpours had the potential to drop 50mm of rain in less than an hour. Toronto police say at the Bloor...

2m ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

1h ago

Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police
Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a ride-share driver was stabbed in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to the area of Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East just...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.

5h ago

1:59
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building

The Riverside community is rallying around Little Peeps after a string of bad luck, including a motorcycle that crashed into the store front. Michelle Mackey reports.

16h ago

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

21h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

22h ago

More Videos