New to volunteering? A how-to guide to find the right fit

FILE - Bella McGowan, right, works at a community garden with local residents Rico De Rixey, center, and his wife Geraldine Brand, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. McGowan, a master gardener and horticultural therapist, started volunteering four years ago after retiring from her job as a school psychologist. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

By Thalia Beaty, The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 10:10 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 10:26 am.

How to look for a volunteer opportunity that is a good fit for you:

Know yourself

Assess your goals, skills and passions. Are you seeking to find new friends, learn something new or make a change in a specific area?

Tim Delaney, president and CEO of the National Council of Nonprofits, urges people to think broadly: “A lot of people imagine over the years stuffing envelopes,” he says. “Well, sometimes, that happens. But that’s not what most volunteers are doing.”

Define your availability

When are you available and for how much time?

Some nonprofits have volunteer opportunities only during working hours. Others might be more flexible but have a mountain of work to assign.

Be clear with yourself and the organization about how much time you can commit and what you want to be doing in that time.

“You want an organization that’s going to utilize you, your skills, your talents well,” says Karmit Bulman, who leads that Minnesota Alliance for Volunteer Advancement.

Where to look

Often, a large organization like a local United Way will have information about volunteer spots. You might look online at organizations like VolunteerMatch.org and state-run volunteer centers.

But many local nonprofits are run by volunteers and might not have the bandwidth to post new volunteer shifts. Read their websites or social media posts and then reach out directly to ask if your skills and availability are a good fit. Follow up if needed and be patient. The process of searching is part of the journey of deepening your connection with your community.

When you find an opportunity that interests you, sign up and make a plan to fit it into your schedule. Consider telling a friend or family member as a way to hold yourself accountable for actually going.

If the nonprofit serves a vulnerable population, such as children, survivors of violence or those with serious health issues, it will likely ask volunteers to complete a background check. Other organizations might require training.

Keep an open mind

If a friend or family member invites you to participate, go! Better yet, ask around to see if someone you know is already involved with an organization that they would recommend.

If you’re hoping to connect a loved one with a volunteer opportunity, consider signing up yourself and your loved one to go together.

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

___

Editors: A longer version of this story ran April 18, 2023.

Thalia Beaty, The Associated Press

