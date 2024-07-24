New Zealand finds that state and religious institutions failed to prevent or stop decades of abuse

People arrive at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, for the tabling of a wide-ranging independent inquiry into the abuse of children and vulnerable adults in care over the span of five decades wrote in a blistering final report. (AP Photo/Charlotte Graham-McLay)

By Charlotte Graham-mclay, The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 12:04 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 12:13 am.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s wide-ranging independent inquiry into the abuse of children and vulnerable adults in care over the span of five decades released a blistering final report Wednesday that the country’s state agencies and churches failed to prevent, stop or admit the abuse of those they were supposed to look after — even when they knew about it.

The scale of the abuse was “unimaginable,” and scrutiny of state and faith-run institutions lax and predators rarely faced repercussions, the report said.

In response, New Zealand’s government agreed for the first time that historical treatment of some children in a notorious state-run hospital amounted to torture and pledged an apology to all those abused in state, foster and religious care since 1950. But Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said it was too soon to divulge how much the government expected to pay in compensation — a bill the inquiry said would run to the billions of dollars — or to promise that officials involved in denying and covering up the abuse would lose their jobs.

The publication of findings by the Royal Commission — the highest level of inquiry that can be undertaken in New Zealand — capped a six-year investigation that followed two decades of similar probes around the world, echoing other nations’ struggles to reckon with authorities’ transgressions against children removed from their families and placed in state and religious care.

The results were a “national disgrace,” the inquiry’s report said. Of 650,000 children and vulnerable adults in state, foster, and church care between 1950 and 1999 — in a country which today has a population of just 5 million — nearly a third endured physical, sexual, verbal or psychological abuse. Many more were exploited or neglected, the reported said. The figures were likely higher and accurate numbers would never be known because complaints were disregarded and records were lost or destroyed.

Luxon said the government would formally apologize to survivors on Nov. 12.

Charlotte Graham-mclay, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bradford, Nunziata used constituent information during recent elections: Integrity Commissioner
Bradford, Nunziata used constituent information during recent elections: Integrity Commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found Councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct for members of council during recent elections. The...

2h ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

3h ago

Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Amid a rise in violence against parking enforcement officers, Toronto's police chief is encouraging the public to think twice before going after uniformed civilian members. "One assault on a parking...

7h ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway. Police were called to the expressway at Jameson Avenue just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian suffered unknown injuries, but...

2h ago

Top Stories

Bradford, Nunziata used constituent information during recent elections: Integrity Commissioner
Bradford, Nunziata used constituent information during recent elections: Integrity Commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found Councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct for members of council during recent elections. The...

2h ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

3h ago

Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Amid a rise in violence against parking enforcement officers, Toronto's police chief is encouraging the public to think twice before going after uniformed civilian members. "One assault on a parking...

7h ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway. Police were called to the expressway at Jameson Avenue just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian suffered unknown injuries, but...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

5h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

6h ago

1:39
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum

Kamala Harris has momentum and money on her side. Karin Caifa with how Republicans are taking aim at the new Democratic Presidential candidate.

7h ago

4:58
Remembering Toronto activist Louis March
Remembering Toronto activist Louis March

Anti-gun violence advocate and community leader Louis March died Saturday after a short illness. Faiza Amin spoke with his brother Adrian Aitcheson about Louis lasting legacy.

8h ago

2:56
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions

Peel Regional Police have laid 150 charges against 18 people. Officers say this is part of a crackdown on car thefts and home invasions. As Shauna Hunt explains, the youngest suspect in the case is just 14 years old.

12h ago

More Videos