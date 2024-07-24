Pankaj Mishra wins Canadian award for international non-fiction writer

Pankaj Mishra poses in this undated handout photo. Indian writer Pankaj Mishra has won a prestigious Canadian award of $75,000 for an international non-fiction author. The Writers' Trust of Canada says Mishra is the second-ever recipient of the Weston International Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ HO - Writers' Trust of Canada

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 24, 2024 12:07 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 12:12 am.

TORONTO — Indian writer Pankaj Mishra has won a prestigious Canadian award of $75,000 for an international non-fiction author.

The Writers’ Trust of Canada says Mishra is the second-ever recipient of the Weston International Award.

The prize goes to an author from outside of Canada who has produced an outstanding body of non-fiction work.

Jurors praise Mishra as “a master of disassembling and uplifting magmatic argument and pressing issues of identity, nationalism, and belonging.”

His books include “Age of Anger: A History of the Present” and “From the Ruins of Empire: The Revolt Against the West and the Remaking of Asia.”

Mishra, who was born in northwestern India and now splits his time between London, England, and Mashobra, India, is set to give a talk at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Sept. 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

