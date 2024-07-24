Police searching for man who allegedly exposed himself to people on Queen streetcar platform

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to multiple people on a Queen streetcar platform.

Officers were called to the intersection of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue area around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It was alleged the male suspect was on the northbound streetcar platform and exposed himself to multiple people.

John Tiano, 61, of Toronto is wanted for committing an indecent act in a public place.

He is described as five foot eight inches, 201 pounds with short grey hair, grey beard and brown eyes.

An image of him has been released.