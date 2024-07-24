Police searching for man who allegedly exposed himself to people on Queen streetcar platform

John Tiano, 61, is wanted for allegedly exposing himself on a streetcar platform.
John Tiano, 61, is wanted for allegedly exposing himself on a streetcar platform. HANDOUT/ Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 24, 2024 9:17 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to multiple people on a Queen streetcar platform.

Officers were called to the intersection of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue area around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It was alleged the male suspect was on the northbound streetcar platform and exposed himself to multiple people.

John Tiano, 61, of Toronto is wanted for committing an indecent act in a public place.

He is described as five foot eight inches, 201 pounds with short grey hair, grey beard and brown eyes.

An image of him has been released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Biden delivers solemn call to defend democracy as he lays out his reasons for quitting race
Biden delivers solemn call to defend democracy as he lays out his reasons for quitting race

President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support...

4m ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

5h ago

Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA
Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA

Environment Canada has dropped a thunderstorm watch for Toronto, but it remains in effect for other parts of the GTA. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep through the area...

4h ago

Flooding mostly clears on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch
Flooding mostly clears on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch

Flooding has cleared on the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard as heavy downpours had the potential to drop 50mm of rain in less than an hour. Toronto police say at the Bloor Viaduct on the...

4h ago

Top Stories

Biden delivers solemn call to defend democracy as he lays out his reasons for quitting race
Biden delivers solemn call to defend democracy as he lays out his reasons for quitting race

President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support...

4m ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

5h ago

Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA
Thunderstorm watch dropped for Toronto, still in place for part of GTA

Environment Canada has dropped a thunderstorm watch for Toronto, but it remains in effect for other parts of the GTA. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep through the area...

4h ago

Flooding mostly clears on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch
Flooding mostly clears on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch

Flooding has cleared on the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard as heavy downpours had the potential to drop 50mm of rain in less than an hour. Toronto police say at the Bloor Viaduct on the...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.

7h ago

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.

11h ago

1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.

5h ago

2:49
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct during recent elections.

22h ago

1:59
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building

The Riverside community is rallying around Little Peeps after a string of bad luck, including a motorcycle that crashed into the store front. Michelle Mackey reports.

22h ago

More Videos