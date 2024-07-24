Puerto Rican police investigate theft of $10,000 crown belonging to a Dominican beauty queen

By The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 10:23 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 10:26 am.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A $10,000 crown studded with multi-colored Swarovski crystals that belongs to a beauty queen from the Dominican Republic was stolen Wednesday at Puerto Rico’s main international airport, police said.

The incident occurred in the pre-dawn hours after police said María Victoria Bayo briefly left a case containing the crown next to a chair in the baggage claim area. The case also contained the sash she won as Miss World Dominican Republic last year.

The Miss World pageant began in the United Kingdom more than 70 years ago as a way to promote the bikini.

No one was immediately arrested in Wednesday’s theft.

