One dead, 3 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting

One person is dead, and three others are injured following an overnight shooting in Scarborough.

The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley Road area.

Toronto Paramedic Services located three people with gunshot wounds. One victim was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, while both other victims suffered serious injuries.

The fourth victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, 680News Radio Toronto confirmed.

There is no suspect information at this time, and it’s unclear if the shooting was targeted.

A resident who spoke with 680News Radio Toronto said she heard what sounded like arguing before gunfire erupted at the Scarborough plaza. Bullet holes can be seen on one of the vehicles in the parking lot.