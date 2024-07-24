S&P/TSX composite index moves lower Wednesday morning, U.S. markets also down

A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 24, 2024 11:35 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Losses in the industrial sector led Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading on Wednesday, while U.S. stock markets also decreased.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.91 points at 22,787.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 385.71 points at 39,972.38. The S&P 500 index was down 91.73 points at 5,464.01, while the Nasdaq composite was down 455.58 points at 17,541.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.51 cents US compared with 72.63 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude oil contract was up 55 cents at US$77.51 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.18 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$20.10 at US$2,427.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down three cents at US$4.13 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

