‘Retaliatory measures’: Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau

LCBO spirits
A man shops for spirits during the opening of an LCBO retail store in Sault Ste Marie ON March 28 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kenneth Armstrong Copyright 2012 Kenneth Armstrong

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 24, 2024 9:01 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 9:07 am.

Spirits Canada, which represents several prominent alcohol conglomerates, is suing the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) over the alcohol retailer’s 2023 decision to penalize suppliers for non-compliance with “contradictory pricing policies.”

Numerous spirits suppliers, including Crown Royal, Canadian Club, JP Wiser’s, Forty Creek, Bacardi rum and El Jimador Tequila, filed a court application with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to declare what Spirits Canada called a “controversial LCBO-pricing term invalid and unenforceable.”

The suppliers have also alerted the Competition Bureau of Canada, claiming that the LCBO’s enforcement of its pricing term is “an abuse of dominance with major anti-competitive implications for pricing and product choice impacting all Canadian consumers.”

“As spirits suppliers, we have always appreciated our longstanding strategic partnership with the LCBO,” Cal Bricker, President and CEO of Spirits Canada, said in a statement. “We are disappointed that we have had to refer the LCBO’s contradictory policies to the courts, but at this time, and amid retaliatory measures by the LCBO, we have been left with no other options.”

Related:

In May, Spirits Canada threatened to remove various alcoholic products from LCBO shelves. What followed was an unprecedented strike between the LCBO and its employees, which only ended this week, as LCBO stores reopened to the public on Tuesday.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, Spirits Canada said that for months, suppliers have been trying to resolve the issue of the LCBO suddenly levying what it alleges is “tens of millions of dollars” in penalties for alcohol products sold more than a year earlier.

Spirits Canada represents almost 70 per cent of the spirits products sold by the LCBO and nearly 35 per cent of all products sold by the LCBO.

Top Stories

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

updated

9m ago

Two dead, 2 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting
Two dead, 2 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting

Two people are dead, and two others are seriously injured in a quadruple shooting at a plaza in Scarborough overnight. The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a plaza in the Ellesmere...

updated

1h ago

Additional charges laid against wanted and convicted sex offender: Toronto police
Additional charges laid against wanted and convicted sex offender: Toronto police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has laid additional charges against a wanted man and convicted sex offender who allegedly took "deliberate steps" to hide the body of a person who died of natural causes...

27m ago

Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today
Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as economists widely expect a rate cut. Forecasters say slowing inflation and a weak economy justify a second consecutive...

1h ago

