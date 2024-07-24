Taylor Swift’s museum era is on full display at London’s V&A

A guitar and stage costume from previous concert tours are displayed at the 'Taylor Swift Songbook Trail Exhibition' at the Victoria & Albert Museum, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

By Brian Melley And Hilary Fox, The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 2:04 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 2:12 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Taylor Swift fans who missed her world tour or those who can’t get enough of her can catch her at the museum this summer.

As a celebration of her double run of sold-out shows in London on her Eras Tour, real items from Swift’s different musical eras have been integrated into galleries at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Costumes, guitars and other memorabilia from the pop star’s archive have been curated into a “Songbook Trail” that opens Saturday and runs through Sept. 8.

“There’s so many really iconic objects and looks worn by Taylor across her career from her breakout moment in country,” said Kate Bailey, senior curator of theater and performance at the V&A. “It’s wonderful to be able to share her musicality and her microphone. So, many, many things.”

The exhibit is not the first museum treatment of Swift. Last summer, the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) in New York City presented “Taylor Swift: Storyteller,” featuring a different array of costumes and objects spanning her career.

Die-hard Swifties may recognize items in a display case dating back to an early tour in 2007 when she was a supporting act: pale blue heart-adorned cowboy boots, turquoise dress and a Taylor acoustic guitar made of koa wood.

The exhibits are set among priceless works in a museum that houses collections of art, fashion, photography, furniture, performance, architecture, and ceramics.

A purple skirt and pink and green sequined jacket from the 2015 tour of her Grammy-winning 1989 album are in a case next to a painting by the High Renaissance artist Raphael. A sweater from the “Cardigan” video from her “folklore” album sits in front of a piano in a gallery of landscape paintings.

The Cinderella-like yellow gown from the “Bejewelled” music video from the “Midnights” album is displayed in the Prince Consort Gallery. A stage costume from her Reputation Tour, complete with snake microphone, is in the British Gallery.

“The V&A feels like the perfect stage for a Taylor Swift trail,” Bailey said. “I think there’s so many touchpoints within Taylor’s work that respond to art, literature, history. … There’s so many ways that we can kind of interpret and layer and present Taylor’s work here.”

Brian Melley And Hilary Fox, The Associated Press









Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

1h ago

De Grasse, Charron named Canada's Olympic flag-bearers in Paris
De Grasse, Charron named Canada's Olympic flag-bearers in Paris

Decorated sprinter Andre De Grasse and Olympic weightlifting champion Maude Charron will carry Canada's flag into the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Friday. De Grasse of Markham,...

1h ago

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a second consecutive time on Wednesday, but warned the path back to two per cent inflation may be uneven and would ultimately determine the pace of future...

1h ago

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

1h ago

De Grasse, Charron named Canada's Olympic flag-bearers in Paris
De Grasse, Charron named Canada's Olympic flag-bearers in Paris

Decorated sprinter Andre De Grasse and Olympic weightlifting champion Maude Charron will carry Canada's flag into the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Friday. De Grasse of Markham,...

1h ago

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a second consecutive time on Wednesday, but warned the path back to two per cent inflation may be uneven and would ultimately determine the pace of future...

1h ago

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.

3h ago

1:59
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building

The Riverside community is rallying around Little Peeps after a string of bad luck, including a motorcycle that crashed into the store front. Michelle Mackey reports.

14h ago

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

20h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

20h ago

More Videos