Tennessee woman gets over 3 years in prison for blocking clinic access during protest

By Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 2:53 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 2:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A Tennessee woman was sentenced Wednesday to over three years in prison for using threats and violence to interfere with the operation of a New York City reproductive health center in the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

Bevelyn Beatty Williams, 33, of Ooltewah, Tennessee, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court to three years and five months behind bars by Judge Jennifer L. Rochon.

She noted that Williams organized the June 2020 protest at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Manhattan and livestreamed it, bragging about it afterward, even though the hand of a worker at the clinic was injured when Williams tried to push a door closed as the worker attempted to let a volunteer enter.

The judge cited seven other criminal convictions for Williams as a factor in the sentence. Williams was convicted in February at a two-week trial of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Williams had tearfully requested leniency, saying she was traumatized by a bad childhood and an abortion she underwent in New York City when she was 15 but had since found religion as a source of inspiration.

“If I wasn’t saved, I would have punched that woman in the face,” she said of the woman whose hand was injured.

As she announced the sentence, Rochon told Williams: “You cannot commit crimes, even in the name of a religious cause.”

The judge said Williams had threatened to terrorize the health facility and delivered on the pledge with violence and physical force, preventing some people from getting health services that day.

An indictment said Williams boasted on her livestream of the protest: “This is going to be a wonderful day. We are going to terrorize this place. And I want the manager to hear me say that. We are going to terrorize this place. More people are coming.”

Prior to the announcement of the sentence, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mitzi Steiner said Williams in 2022 also had blocked access to clinics in Fort Myers, Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee, as well as Atlanta.

Steiner urged a sentence of at least three years in prison, saying it was an important prosecution “to ensure that men and women in our community will continue to have free access to medical care.”

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

58m ago

Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch
Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch

Flooding has been reported on the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard once again as heavy downpours had the potential to drop 50mm of rain in less than an hour. Toronto police say at the Bloor...

3m ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

1h ago

Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police
Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a ride-share driver was stabbed in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to the area of Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East just...

6m ago

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

58m ago

Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch
Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch

Flooding has been reported on the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard once again as heavy downpours had the potential to drop 50mm of rain in less than an hour. Toronto police say at the Bloor...

3m ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

1h ago

Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police
Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a ride-share driver was stabbed in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to the area of Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East just...

6m ago

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.

5h ago

1:59
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building

The Riverside community is rallying around Little Peeps after a string of bad luck, including a motorcycle that crashed into the store front. Michelle Mackey reports.

16h ago

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

21h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

22h ago

