The cat came back: Montreal owners reunite with Indie, feline missing for 8 years

MONTREAL — Indie the cat did indeed come back, but it took her about eight years and a little help from the Ottawa Humane Society.

After years on the lam and with memories of adventures only she knows about, Indie the 11-year-old tuxedo cat has been reunited with her Montreal family after being found by a passerby in Ottawa.

How Indie ended up in the nation’s capital, 165 kilometres west of Montreal, remains a mystery.

Stephen Smith, a spokesman for the humane society, says Indie was brought to them by a community member as a stray last week after she was picked up in the city’s Gloucester suburb.

The animal’s embedded microchip allowed authorities to track down her Montreal owners, who reunited with her in a touching moment four days ago.

Smith says the fortunate reunion highlights the importance of microchipping your pet, which makes such homecomings more likely.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press