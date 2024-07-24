Turkish authorities detain Russian suspected in bombing that wounded 2 people in Moscow

By The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 12:21 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 12:26 pm.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities on Wednesday detained a Russian man who allegedly fled to Turkey shortly after carrying out a bomb attack in Moscow that wounded two people, Turkey’s interior minister announced.

A car was blown up by an explosive device in a parking lot in northern Moscow early on Wednesday, Russian new reports said. A man and a woman were reportedly injured.

The suspect, identified as Evgenii Serebriakov, was detained in Bodrum, in western Turkey, hours after he arrived in the Turkish resort town on a direct flight from Moscow, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on the X social media platform.

The Turkish authorities were informed by Russia’s Interpol that the suspect had traveled to Bodrum, the minister said.

The man fled Moscow immediately after he carried out the bombing, Interior Ministry officials said. He was able to enter Turkey as a tourist because his name was not immediately listed on an Interpol wanted persons database.

The two people who were injured in the attack have not been identified, but the news agency Interfax cited sources as saying the man is a colonel working with the military general staff.

The site of the explosion was about 3 kilometers (about 2 miles) from Sheremetyevo Airport, from which Aeroflot flies direct to Bodrum.

The Associated Press

