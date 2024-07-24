UEFA fines 7 soccer nations for racist and discriminatory fan conduct at Euro 2024 games

By The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 2:49 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 3:26 pm.

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA ordered seven national soccer federations to pay fines totaling 230,000 euros ($250,000) on Wednesday for racist and discriminatory abuse by fans at European Championship games.

UEFA did not specify details of the incidents which mostly involved fans from teams in the Balkans at the month-long, 24-nation tournament played in Germany.

Croatia must pay the biggest fine of 50,000 euros ($54,000) for incidents at each of its three games.

Fans of Croatia and Albania teamed up to chant anti-Serbia slogans during a group-stage game played in Hamburg. UEFA said then it would investigate the incident, and the Serbia federation threatened to quit the tournament if UEFA failed to act.

The Albania soccer body was fined a combined 30,000 euros ($32,500) on Wednesday for racist conduct at two games, against Croatia and Spain.

Both the Albanian and Croatian federations were fined during the tournament for fans lighting fireworks and throwing objects at the game, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Albania player Mirlind Daku also was banned for two games after leading fans in nationalist chants including against Serbia.

Romania, Serbia and Slovenia also were charged with incidents at three different games. Romania was fined 40,000 euros ($43,400) and the other two must pay 30,000 euros ($32,500).

Hungary was fined 30,000 euros ($32,500) for racist fan conduct at two games and Austria was charged over one game and fined 20,000 euros ($21,700).

UEFA imposed further sanctions on Croatia, Romania and Serbia of a ban on selling tickets to fans for one game away from home. Those should be served at Nations League games in September.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

1h ago

Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch
Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch

Flooding has been reported on the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard once again as heavy downpours had the potential to drop 50mm of rain in less than an hour. Toronto police say at the Bloor...

8m ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

1h ago

Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police
Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a ride-share driver was stabbed in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to the area of Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East just...

11m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

1h ago

Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch
Flooding reported on DVP, Lake Shore amid heavy downpours, thunderstorm watch

Flooding has been reported on the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard once again as heavy downpours had the potential to drop 50mm of rain in less than an hour. Toronto police say at the Bloor...

8m ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

1h ago

Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police
Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a ride-share driver was stabbed in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to the area of Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East just...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.

5h ago

1:59
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building

The Riverside community is rallying around Little Peeps after a string of bad luck, including a motorcycle that crashed into the store front. Michelle Mackey reports.

16h ago

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

21h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

22h ago

More Videos