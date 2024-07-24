Wildfire evacuees ordered to leave Jasper find relief after long journey to safety

A reception centre is readied for wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Some residents of Jasper National Park who were trapped in traffic for hours while evacuating due to wildfires say they are feeling relieved they've found safety. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 24, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 4:12 am.

GRAND PRAIRIE, ALBERTA — Some wildfire evacuees who were trapped in traffic for hours while leaving Jasper National Park say they are feeling relieved to have found safety.

Addison McNeill, who is 24, says she felt stressed when she got an alert on Monday night to evacuate Jasper about two hours after she moved to the alpine town from Edmonton.

When she got on the road, she says she saw many of Jasper’s 4,700 residents exiting the town calmly along with visitors despite being trapped in gridlock and hot, smoky air for hours.

Evacuees were initially ordered to go to British Columbia but were directed on Tuesday to make a wide U-turn as that province was dealing with its own wildfires.

Since then, reception centres have been set up north of Jasper in Grande Prairie as well as in Calgary and Edmonton, where evacuees are being helped with accommodations.

Jasper resident Leanne Maeva Joyeuse says she feels relieved to have made it to Grande Prairie after having been on the road for nearly 20 hours but she is worried about how the wildfires will affect her town.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

