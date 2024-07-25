Abbott warns that some of its blood sugar monitors may need replacement due to incorrect readings

This image provided by Abbott shows how to identify the lot or serial number on a FreeStyle Libre 3 glucose monitors to determine whether the sensor inside is one of those being recalled by the company, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The medical device maker said some sensors on its FreeStyle Libre 3 system may incorrectly report high blood sugar levels, prompting patients to take insulin when they don’t need it. (Abbott via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2024 4:58 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 5:12 pm.

Abbott is warning that sensors on some of its blood sugar monitoring systems may need to be replaced to prevent inaccurate readings.

Testing showed that some sensors on the FreeStyle Libre 3 system may incorrectly report high blood sugar levels, the medical device maker said Thursday. An inaccurate high blood sugar reading can prompt patients to take insulin when they don’t need it.

The devices were distributed in the first half of May in the United States. Abbott estimates that less then 1% of U.S. users are affected.

Customers who live outside the country or use other versions of its FreeStyle Libre system are not affected, the company said.

The continuous glucose monitoring system uses a sensor, a reader and an app to help people with diabetes check their blood sugar without having to draw drops of blood from their fingers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration first approved the Abbott devices in 2017.

Abbott said it will replace the sensors at no charge. The company said people should check its website to confirm whether their sensor is affected. The sensor came from these three lot numbers, the company said: T60001948, T60001966, T60001969.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. Toronto police say around 8:30 a.m. Thursday a cyclist was travelling westbound in the bike lane on...

25m ago

Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run
Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run

City council has approved the renaming of the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to "Taylor Swift Way" for her six-concert run in November. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie introduced...

57m ago

Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure
Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation. "While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped...

1h ago

Man critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in Rexdale
Man critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in Rexdale

One man has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Rexdale Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Steeles Avenue West and Steinway Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a collision. A...

1h ago

Top Stories

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. Toronto police say around 8:30 a.m. Thursday a cyclist was travelling westbound in the bike lane on...

25m ago

Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run
Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run

City council has approved the renaming of the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to "Taylor Swift Way" for her six-concert run in November. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie introduced...

57m ago

Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure
Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation. "While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped...

1h ago

Man critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in Rexdale
Man critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in Rexdale

One man has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Rexdale Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Steeles Avenue West and Steinway Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a collision. A...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike

A woman has died after being struck while travelling on her bicycle. As Erica Natividad explains, this latest tragedy on our roads is prompting advocates to demand more action from local officials.

5h ago

4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.

5h ago

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.
2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.
2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.
More Videos