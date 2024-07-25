Aircraft maker Bombardier reports Q2 profit and revenue grow from year ago

The new Bombardier logo is revealed during a ceremony at their plant Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2024 8:11 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 8:12 am.

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of US$19 million, up from a loss of US$35 million a year earlier, as its revenue grew 32 per cent.

The Montreal-based aircraft maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 12 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, up from a loss of 44 cents US per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled US$2.20 billion, up from US$1.68 billion.

The company says it delivered 39 aircraft for the quarter and remains on track to reach its planned guidance for the year, while its services revenue rose 18 per cent compared with a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Bombardier says it earned US$1.04 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 72 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.

Bombardier says its order backlog stood at US$14.9 billion at June 30, up from US$14.2 billion at Dec. 31, 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

46m ago

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

15h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

16h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at her residence during a tattoo procedure, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard...

12h ago

Top Stories

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

46m ago

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

15h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

16h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at her residence during a tattoo procedure, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.

18h ago

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.

22h ago

1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.

16h ago

2:49
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct during recent elections.
More Videos