Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax

Durham police have charged an Ajax dentist for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient during her appointments.

Investigators say they were informed of the incident that took place on July 13 at KC Dental in Ajax.

They allege during two of the victim’s appointments, the dentist touched the victim inappropriately.

Dr. Sunilkumar Patel, 36, of Ajax has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. He was released on an undertaking.

Police are concerned there may be other alleged victims. The suspect also works at Family Smile Dentistry in Scarborough.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.